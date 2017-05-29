The second day of the French Open picked up where the first left off: with high-drama, some surprise victories and one particularly surprising press conference announcement.

Both of the defending champions began their 2017 campaigns, while British interest was focused on Aljaz Bedene. Or should that be Slovenian interest?

Here, we round-up an the second day of the second Grand Slam of the season.

We also preview Tuesday’s action.

It was another busy day at Roland-Garros (Getty)



The hero of day two

“There are at least fifteen players that can win the women’s singles this year,” has been heard as much around Roland-Garros over the last few days as “bonjour,” or “merci beaucoup.” And one woman that many have tipped to win this year is home hope Kristina Mladenovic, who has impressed in a couple of the tune-up tournaments heading into the French Open.

But things did not go according to plan for Mladenovic — who is carrying an awful amount of expectation on her shoulders considering she’s never been beyond the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam. She found herself in a complete dogfight with 88th-ranked Jennifer Brady on Court Philippe Chatrier and had to dig awfully deep to win.

Mladenovic was forced to dig deep ( Getty )

Her 3-6, 6-3, 9-7 triumph was all the more heroic considering she suffered a back injury in practice on Sunday and had to play through the pain to win. It wasn’t pretty, and it wasn’t how she would have imagined navigating the first round, but the most important thing is that she got over the line. 2012 finalist Sara Errani awaits her in the next round.

Upset of the day

American tennis writer Ben Rothenburg won tweet of the day for this effort: “I hope US players appreciate how easy they have it, scrutiny-wise, vs the other nations. This (plus his Davis Cup loss) would be savaged elsewhere.”

The loss Rothenburg was referring to was Jack Sock’s underwhelming 7-5 7-5 6-3 exit to Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic. Sock was the fourteenth seed in the men’s draw and is the American number one but looked exceptionally sluggish, making 39 unforced errors before crashing out of a Grand Slam in the opening round for the very first time.

Sock was dumped out in the first round of a Slam for the first time ( Getty )

”Overall,” he said in his press-conference afterwards, ”a pretty horrendous day for me.” Quite.

Performance of the day

She didn’t win — but she came mighty close. Few gave Aussie prospect Jamiee Fourlis much hope of beating the former World No 1 Caroline Wozniacki on Court Suzanne Lenglen this morning, but Fourlis played out of her skin, taking her more experienced opponent to three sets in a Roland-Garros debut she can be immensely proud of.

The Australian teenager came close to stunning Wozniacki ( Getty )

Some 300-odd ranking places separate the pair, but Fourlis — who was playing in just her second Grand Slam after making it to the second round of the Australian Open last year — refused to be overawed and more than held her own in an occasionally feisty affair. Both women were left frustrated with what they perceived to be poor line-calls, with Fourlis eventually tiring in the third.

Brit watch

Aljaz Bedene became the first British player to win a match at this year’s French Open, impressively defeating the American player Ryan Harrison 6-4 6-0 3-6 6-1.

Bedene may decide to stop representing Great Britain ( Getty )

Harrison is actually ranked higher than Bedene and started well, but struggled to deal with the sweltering Parisian heat and completely flopped in the second-set. He took advantage of some cloud cover in the third and pinched a set back, but deteriorated again in the fourth. Bedene will now play Sock’s conquerer Vesely in the second round.

Although for how much longer Bedene will remain a part of Brit watch — who knows? Perhaps we’ll have to modify the section to Slovenian and Brit watch instead.

Great Britain's French Open hopefuls







7 show all Great Britain's French Open hopefuls











1/7 Great Britain's French Open hopefuls We run through the stars flying the flag for Great Britain at Roland-Garros this year. Getty Images

2/7 Andy Murray The World No 1 and a finalist at Roland-Garros last year, but Murray has struggled for form this season and has already lost seven matches. Would do well to get to the second week. Getty Images

3/7 Kyle Edmund The 22-year-old can will hope to do well in Paris. He has had an impressive season and ran both Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin del Potro impressively close in recent clay-court tournaments. Getty Images

4/7 Aljaz Bedene The British number three heads into the French Open on a superb run of form having reached the final of the Hungarian Open in April. Came very close to knocking Milos Raonic out of the Istanbul Open recently, and also performed well in a Round of 32 defeat to Novak Djokovic in Rome. Getty Images

5/7 Daniel Evans Resuscitated his career last season and has reached at least the third round in his last three Slams, but has an aversion to playing on clay. Has only ever entered the French Open once before, when he lost in the first round of qualifying in 2014. Getty Images

6/7 Johanna Konta Given Murray’s struggles with form and fitness, Konta is perhaps Great Britain’s best hope of success in Paris. The World No 8 won the biggest tournament of her career at this year’s Miami Open and, on her day, she really can beat anybody. Getty Images

7/7 Heather Watson (qualifying) Currently playing in qualifying. The British number two recovered from losing the first set in her first round match against World No 172 Anastasiya Komardina and will play the Czech Republic’s Tereza Smitková for a place in the next round. Getty Images

Quote of the day

“No, I don't like them. But anyway, I don't think I'm playing so long anymore, so I don't care what they are doing in the Next Generation Finals.”

Andreas Seppi’s fairly blunt response to a question about a series of new rule changes that are to be trialled at the inaugural Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan later this year.

Stat attack

125: Both Frances Tiafoe and Fabio Fognini won exactly 125 points during their brilliantly madcap five-set match on Court 16. But it was Fognini — who knocked Andy Murray out of the Italian Open — who won the points that mattered. He plays his compatriot Andreas Seppi in the next round.

Tuesday’s order of play

Philippe-Chatrier (from 10am UK time)

Konta (7) v Hsieh

Murray (1) v Kuznetsov

​Tsonga (12) v Olivo

​Capelova v Halep (3)

Suzanne-Lenglen (from 10am UK time)

Svitolina (5) v Shvedova

​Wawrinka (3) v Kovalik

​Hibino v Garcia (28)

Brown v Monfils (15)

Court 1 (from 10am UK time)

Cornet v Babos

​Kokkinakis v Nishikori (8)

Struff v Berdych (13)

Ferro v Radwanska (9)

Court 2 (from 10am UK time)

Kohlschreiber v Kyrgios (18)

​Barty v Keys (12)

​Albot v Chardy

​Ozaki v Bouchard

Court 3 (from 10am UK time)

Kato v Townsend

​Querrey (27) v Chung

Osaka v Van Uytvanck

​Isner v Thompson

Court 4 (from 10am UK time)

Barthel v Pironkova

Murray/Soares v Tipsarevic/Troicki

​Schwartzman/Tiafoe v Harrison/Venus

​Lorenzi v Berankis

Court 5 (from 10am UK time)

Cirstea v Peng

​Jebavy/Vesely v Barrere/Olivetti

​Khachanov v Jarry

​Duan v Maria

Court 6 (from 10am UK time)

Pella v Del Potro (29)

​Baghdatis v Almagro

​Vondrousova v Hesse

​Sevastova v Beck

Court 8 (from 10am UK time)

Escobedo v Istomin

​Kontinen/Peers v Marrero/Robredo

​Huey/Istomin v Haase/Inglot

Court 10 (from 10am UK time)

Dolgopolov v Berlocq

​Halys/Mannarino v Mirnyi/Youzhny

​Estrella Burgos/Tomic v Knowle/Mayer

​Rojer/Tecau v Bellucci/Berlocq

Court 14 (from 10am UK time)

Lokoli v Klizan

Strycova v Riske

Edmund v Elias

Paquet v Pliskova

Court 16 (from 10am UK time)

Klaasen/Ram v De Schepper/Millot

Anderson v Jaziri

​Peralta/Zeballos v Lopez/Lopez

​Kastkina (26) v Wickmayer

Court 17 (from 10am UK time)

Sakkari v Suarez Navarro (21)

​Bondarenko v Martic

Martin/Nestor v Gonzalez/Young

Monteiro v Muller

Court 18 (from 10am UK time)

Molteni/Shamasdin v Bagnis/Ramos-Vinolas

Cerretani/Medvedev v Cabal/Farah

Begemann/Oswald v Basilashvili/Reid

Erlich/Sa v Klizan/Sousa