It was a bumper day of French Open action for British tennis fans on Tuesday, with World No 1 Andy Murray and Kyle Edmund both winning their first round matches in the men’s singles, but Johanna Konta suffering a desperately disappointing defeat to the unseeded Su-Wei Hsieh.

Tuesday also saw one of the favourites to win the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen begin her campaign. Simona Halep rolled her ankle in the final of the Italian Open and was briefly a doubt to participate at Roland-Garros, but shared off her injury concerns to breeze past Jana Cepelova 6-2 6-3.

Here, we round-up all the big stories from the third day of the second Grand Slam of the season.

We also preview Wednesday’s action.

The hero of day three

It has been so long since he last played at Roland-Garros, that Juan Martin del Potro revealed that he had ended up lost while trying to find his way to Court No 6 for his first round match against Argentinian qualifier Guido Pella. “I never find the place where I have to go,” Del Potro sighed in his post match presser.

Del Potro won his match - despite getting lost ( Getty )

Fortunately, the former US Open champion will have some more time in Paris to acquaint himself with the city and its famous tennis club. He has not played at the French Open in five years because of injury problems, but marked his comeback with an emphatic 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 win.

Should he win his next match, against Nicolás Almagro, he will most likely face Andy Murray in the third round in a match that already promises to be a classic. Although DelPo is refusing to let himself get too carried away just yet. "I have adopted a sort of wait-and-see attitude. We'll see," he replied when asked if he was looking forward to possibly playing Murray.

“I try not to make things too complicated, and I try not to set long-term objectives. I really play match by match.”

Upset of the day

Again, there are a number of contenders, and Fernando Verdasco’s triumph over Alexander Zverev — who was considered a legitimate dark horse to win this tournament — certainly deserves a mention.

Su-Wei Hsieh was delighted with her surprise win ( Getty )

But Su-Wei Hsieh has to take it, for her three set victory over Great Britain’s Johanna Konta. The Taiwanese player had never previously beaten a player in the top ten, and had only previously won one match at the French Open.

Performance of the day

Eugenie Bouchard has been a woman transformed since her personal grudge match against Maria Sharapova at the Stuttgart Open. The Canadian had to play out of her skin to end a poor run of form to beat Sharapova on that ocassion, and was forced to dig deep again today, recovering from losing the opening set to beat World No 70 Risa Ozaki.

Bouchard had to overcome an ankle injury to beat Ozaki 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, having fallen 5-0 behind in the opening set. And it was only after her win that the full extent of her ankle problem — suffered practising for the Nuremberg Cup last week — became clear.

Bouchard played through the pain to reach the second round ( Getty )

“A few days ago there were big questions about if I could play,” she revealed after her victory. “It was definitely a race against the clock. At the beginning I didn’t feel too comfortable and was questioning if I had made the right decision. But I got myself together, and in the end managed to fight though it.”

Brit watch

The two British number ones both began their French Open campaigns on Court Philippe Chatrie, with wildly different outcomes. Johanna Konta breezed through the first set of her match against the unfancied Su-Wei Hsieh before losing 1-6, 7-6, 6-4, while Andy Murray got it done in four against Andrey Kuznetsov: 6-4 4-6 6-2 6-0.

Elsewhere, British number two Kyle Edmund breezed into the second round for a third year in a row with a convincing 6-3 6-2 7-5 victory over Portugal's Gastao Elias, in a performance lasting only an hour and 46 minutes.

Edmund has a good record on clay ( Getty )

The challenge for the 22-year-old is to now make it into the third round here for the very first time. His run to the fourth round of last season’s US Open all no doubt give him confidence that he can pick up at least one more win, especially considering that clay is in fact his favoured surface.

He will now play either Renzo Olivo or the home favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Quote of the day

“I played absolute shit made the difference. It is quite simple.”

Alexander Zverev’s answer to the question ‘what do you think made the difference today?’ after his surprise 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 loss to Fernando Verdasco.

Stat attack

17: The age of Markéta Vondroušová, who defeated Frenchwoman Amandine Hesse 6-1 6-0 for her first ever Grand Slam win.

Wednesday's order of play

Philippe-Chatrier (from 10am UK time)

Williams v Nara

Muguruza v Kontaveit

Haase v Nadal

Pouille v Bellucci

Suzanne-Lenglen (from 10am UK time)

Thiem v Bolelli

Sousa v Djokovic

Errani v Mladenovic

Jabeur v Cibulkova

Court 1 (from 10am UK time)

Mattek-Sands v Kvitova

Robredo v Dimitrov

Raonic v Dutra Silva

Dodin v Kuznetsova

Court 2 (from 10am UK time)

Stakhovsky v Goffin

Bellis v Bertens

Wozniacki v Abanda

Bonzi v Ramos-Vinolas

Court 3 (from 10am UK time)

Stosur v Flipkens

Karlovic v Zeballos

Kyrgios/Thompson v Herbert/Mahut

Vesely v Bedene

Court 4 (from 10am UK time)

Chan/Peers v Spears/Cabal

Gavrilova/Pavlyuchenkova v Mirza/Shvedova

Albie/Tan v Parmentier/Wickmayer

Capelova/Hsieh v Nara/Ozaki

Lestienne/Moutet v Brown/Lu

Court 5 (from 10am UK time)

Kichenok/Kichenok v Konjuh/Linette

Hibino/Rosolska v Jankovic/Vandweghe

Darcis/Paire v Elgin/Khachanov

Struff/Zverev v Jacq/Nys

Hradecka/Siniakova v Davis/Melichar

Court 6 (from 10am UK time)

Coric v Johnson

Hogenkamp v Mertens

Carreno Busta v Daniel

Petzschner/Peya v Bryan/Bryan

Court 8 (from 10am UK time)

Partaud/Razzano v Barty/Dellacqua

Napolitano v Schwartzman

Andrianjafitrimo/Hesse v Babos/Hlavackova

Beck/Voracova v Chan/Krejcikova

Dzalamidze/Kudermetova v Krunic/Tomljanovic

Court 10 (from 10am UK time)

Matkowski/Roger-Vasselin v Monroe/Sitak

Klepac/Sanchez v Cirstea/Vekic

Kubot/Melo v Bolelli/Fognini

Daniell/Demoliner v Dodig/Granollers

Court 14 (from 10am UK time)

Larsson v Putintseva

Basilashvili v Troicki

Bacsinszky v Brengle

Kukushkin v Bautista Agut

Court 15 (from 10am UK time)

Koolhof/Middelkoop v Jaziri/Seppi

Mergea/Qureshi v Verdasco/Zimonjic

Lepchenko/Rodina v Duan/Peng

Almagro/Johnson v Raja/Sharan

Court 16 (from 10am UK time)

Makarova v Tsurenko

Buyukakcay v Rogers

Ferro/Yerolymos v Makarova/Vesnina

Groenefeld/Peschke v Georges/Paquet

Eysseric/Lamasine v Marach/Pavic

Court 17 (from 10am UK time)

Ostapenko v Puig

Bourgue/Mathieu v Bopanna/Cuevas

Trungelliti v Garcia-Lopez

Zhang v Sasnovich

Court 18 (from 10am UK time)

Barthel/Witthoeft v Jurak/Rodionova

Hozumi/Kato v Muhammad/Townsend

Lipsky/Paes v Albot/Chung

Olaru/Savchuk v Minells/Sevastova

Baker/Mektic v Groth/Lindstedt