Defending champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain was knocked out of the French Open when she lost 6-1 3-6 6-3 in the fourth round against France's Kristina Mladenovic on Sunday.

Mladenovic served 16 double faults but came out on top to set up a quarter-final meeting with either American Venus Williams or Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland.

Muguruza was blown away in the opening set, winning just 15 points in total, before rallying to win the second. But she was broken early into the third and departed in less than two hours.

Her exit means that only three of the top 10 seeds remain in the draw.

Earlier in the day, Caroline Wozniacki moved a step closer to erasing an unwanted footnote from the list of her tennis achievements with victory over Svetlana Kuznetsova in the French Open fourth round on Sunday.

The Dane is a twice year-end world number one-ranked tennis player who has never won a grand slam.

But she has given herself a chance in Paris with a 6-1 4-6 6-2 victory over two-time Grand Slam champion Kuznetsova.