The men's singles at this year's French Open promise plenty of drama, with a number of young players hitting form at just the right time, while the top stars are struggling.

Rafael Nadal is the hot favourite to win the tournament, but the Spaniard has not won a Slam in three years. He will hope his fitness can hold up for two weeks, with an unprecedented tenth title in his sights.

The defending champion, Novak Djokovic, is struggling for form, as is Andy Murray, who has endured a miserable start to 2017. Meanwhile the likes of Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem will be confident of springing a few shocks having enjoyed superb clay-court seasons thus far.

Here, we run through some of the players to watch.

THE FAVOURITE: Rafael Nadal

Nadal is the current favourite ( Getty )

The red-hot favourite to win an unprecedented tenth title at Roland-Garros. Nadal recovered from a persistent wrist injury to start the 2017 season in promising form, finishing as the runner-up at the Australian, Mexican and Miami Opens.

But – predictably – it is on the red stuff that he has truly shone. Nadal won three consecutive titles in Monte-Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid, before losing his first match on clay this season to Dominic Thiem at the Italian Open. It would be unwise to read too much into that defeat, however, as even at the height of his powers Nadal didn't manage to win all of the clay-court titles in one season.

THE DEFENDING CHAMPION: Novak Djokovic

Djokovic watched on by his new coach, Andre Agassi ( Getty )

It’s hard to believe that Djokovic’s maiden success at the French Open, where he confidently beat first-time finalist Andy Murray to complete a career Grand Slam, came just twelve months ago. Since then, Djokovic’s form and intimidating aura of invincibility have crumbled.

That defeat to Sam Querrey in the third round of Wimbledon was followed by a loss in the US Open final to Stan Wawrinka, Andy Murray overhauling him at the top of the ATP rankings and a shock second round loss at this year’s Aussie Open. But a run to the final of the Italian Open has at least given the World No 2 some hope, as has an intriguing new partnership with 1999 French Open champion Andre Agassi.

THE WORLD NO 1: Andy Murray

Andy Murray's projected route to the final







8 show all Andy Murray's projected route to the final













1/8 Andy Murray's projected route Who will the World No 1 come up against if he is going to win at Roland-Garros for the first time? Getty Images

2/8 R1: Andrey Kuznetsov The World No 85 is not a renowned clay court performer, although his run to the third round of the 2015 French Open will ensure that Murray does not underestimate him. Getty Images

3/8 R2: Martin Klizan The Slovak was ranked just outside the top 20 two seasons ago. But has since dropped outside the top 50 and lost in the first round of every Slam last season. AFP/Getty Images

4/8 R3: Juan Martin del Potro One of the most dangerous players in the draw. The former US Open champion hasn't played at Roland-Garros since 2012 but did beat Murray the last time the two met: in the Davis Cup tie between Britain and Argentina. Getty Images

5/8 R4: Tomas Berdych The former Wimbledon finalist is no longer the force he once was. Reached the semis in 2010 and the quarters last season, but he is a player Murray would expect to beat. Getty Images

6/8 QF: Alexander Zverev The rising star of men's tennis. The 20-year-old has not yet been beyond the third round of a Major, but his recent victory over Novak Djokovic in the final of the Italian Open means he enters the tournament as a legitimate dark horse. Getty Images

7/8 SF: Stan Wawrinka The 2015 French Open champion is the highest ranked player in Murray's half of the draw. Has a terrific clay-court game and an impressive 41% win ration against Murray. Getty Images

8/8 F: Rafael Nadal Nadal is the favourite to win the 2017 French Open for what would be his tenth title at Roland-Garros. Murray has only beaten him twice before on clay, both times at the Madrid Open, and only once before at a Grand Slam, when Nadal retired hurt during their 2010 Australian Open quarter-final match. Getty Images

It has been a long time since the world’s highest ranked player has been considered such an outsider to win a Slam. But a mixture of poor form, illness and even a lack of motivation mean that Andy Murray starts this season’s French Open as the fifth-favourite with some bookmakers.

Clay has always been Murray’s least favourite surface, although he had appeared to make a breakthrough last season when he won in Rome and then finished as runner-up in Paris a few weeks later. There is no avoiding that he has been in terrible form – losing to Albert Ramos Viñolas, Thiem, Borna Coric and Fabio Fognini in his last four tournaments – although at least at the French he has Ivan Lendl back in his corner.

THE YOUNGSTER: Alexander Zverev

Zverev upset Djokovic in Rome ( Getty )

Before the draw, this slot would likely have been dedicated to Dominic Thiem, the 23-year-old Austrian up-and-comer who reached the semi-finals of the tournament last season and beat Murray in Barcelona recently. But he received no luck at the draw ceremony on Friday, and could potentially face David Goffin in the fourth round, Djokovic in the quarters and Nadal in the semis. His opening match against the enigmatic Bernard Tomic is also a potential banana skin.

But keep an eye out for Sascha Zverev. The young German beat Djokovic at the Rome Masters to break into the top 10 last weekend, becoming the youngest player to win a Masters title since the Serb himself, who won in Miami at the age of 19.

THE DARK HORSE: David Goffin

Goffin can be backed at 66/1 ( Getty )

The current World No 11, Goffin has never reached the last four of a Grand Slam, having lost a quarter-final at Roland-Garros last year as well as losing to Grigor Dimitrov in the last eight of this year’s Australian Open.

But the Belgian is very strong on clay and has fond memories of Paris, having announced his arrival on the men’s tour with a run to the fourth round back in 2012. He’ll have to do it the hard way, mind, having been placed into the tougher half of the draw featuring both Nadal and Djokovic.