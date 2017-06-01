Andy Murray’s French Open campaign continued to reflect his up-and-down season but the world No 1 is through to the third round thanks to a typically gritty 6-7, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 victory here over Slovakia’s Martin Klizan. Murray’s form dipped at times, especially in the early stages, but there was also evidence that he is digging himself out of the rut into which he had fallen during the current clay-court season.

The big-hitting Klizan was a potentially dangerous opponent and hit some thunderous winners, but Murray held firm. The Scot seemed to spend much of the time between points having grumpy conversations with nobody in particular or shouting in the general direction of his entourage, but his on-court demeanour has never been the best guide to his form.

“I expected it to be very tough,” he said afterwards. “He goes for huge shots. He can hit forehand winners from anywhere on the court. Sometimes you think you’ve hit a good shot and he comes up with unbelievable power from very defensive positions and makes winners. It’s very tough.

“I tried to play a solid match and as the match went on I started to hit the ball a little bit deeper and was able to dictate more of the points. But when he’s controlling with his forehand it’s very difficult.”

Murray was forced to dig deep by Klizan ( Getty )

In the third round Murray will renew his rivalry with Juan Martin del Potro, having enjoyed two memorable battles with him last summer. Murray beat Del Potro in the Olympic final, but the Argentinian avenged that defeat in the semi-finals of the Davis Cup.

Del Potro appeared in physical difficulty with a thigh problem during his second-round victory over Nicolas Almagro, only for his opponent to retire early in the third set – at one set apiece – because of an injury to his left knee.

At the end Almagro fell to the floor, sobbing uncontrollably, upon which Del Potro, showing his typical, popular sportsmanship, came over to the Spaniard’s side of the net to console him.

Del Potro, who was the last player to beat Murray in 2016, is competing here for the first time since 2012, his career having been interrupted by a series of injuries, most notably to his wrists. He has also suffered shoulder and back problems of late, but on his day remains a formidable opponent.

Murray himself has been troubled by injury and illness at various times this year and was on antibiotics again last week. However, on this occasion Klizan was the player with the more obvious physical issues.

Klizan readies to return a Murray shot in the second set ( Getty )

The 27-year-old Slovakian had his lower left leg strapped, a calf injury having forced him to pull out of his last three scheduled tournaments before Roland Garros. For the most part the injury did not appear to hinder him, though he was starting to give up on some telling Murray drop shots towards the end.

A former junior champion here, Klizan thrives on clay, having won three of his five titles on the surface. The world No 50 is an unpredictable shot-maker who hits some huge forehands and can play some great drop shots, but he is also a streaky player who can make plenty of mistakes. He ended a six-match losing streak at Grand Slam tournaments with his victory over Laurent Lokoli in the first round two days ago.

The temperature was approaching 27C on a day of glorious sunshine as the two men walked on to Court Suzanne Lenglen. With Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic having already played on the second show court earlier in the week, it was the turn of the world No 1 not to enjoy top billing. Nevertheless, many of the players – and Nadal in particular – love playing in this arena, which feels more open than Court Philippe Chatrier.

Murray, however, was unhappy about something in the opening set, though it was not clear whether his frequent grumbles were about an overhead camera, some other distraction in the stadium, the apparent reluctance of Emmanuel Joseph, the umpire, to come down from his chair to check marks on some disputed line calls or simply dissatisfaction with his own performance.

Murray disputes a decision with the umpire ( Getty )

Having saved one break point in the opening game, Murray went 0-40 down in the third and was broken when he hit a forehand wide. The Scot was looking out of sorts, but when Klizan served for the set at 5-4 Murray went on the attack. Moving forward to hit his returns early, he broke back in impressive fashion.

Klizan had also been in a less than positive mood for much of the first set and after Murray held serve to go 6-5 up the Slovakian hurled his racket to the ground in disgust. Klizan, nevertheless, took early control of the tie-break, which he won 7-3 with a smash, a Murray double fault having given him set point.

Murray had been making too many errors in the first set, but he cut most of them out in the second. Klizan, meanwhile, having hit some big forehand winners at the start, started to misfire badly.

From 2-2 in the second set Murray went on the charge and by the time he led 4-1 in the third he had broken Klizan in four of the Slovakian’s previous five service games.

When Murray served out to take the third set he seemed comfortably in control, but it was Klizan who drew first blood in the fourth, breaking in the second game. Murray had two break points in the following game but netted what should have been a routine backhand winner on the first and was beaten by a Klizan forehand on the second.

Murray serves in the third set ( Getty )

Klizan had treatment on his left shoulder at 3-0 but did not appear in any difficulty when he prepared to serve for the fourth set at 5-3. However, a combination of some brilliant defence by Murray and some wild hitting by Klizan saw the Scot break back.

The set went to a tie-break, in which Murray won the first three points and never trailed. At 6-3 he converted his second match point with a typically brilliant winner. Klizan chased down a drop shot and drilled a fierce backhand cross-court, but Murray read it and dug out a superb backhand volley to secure the victory.

Murray said he expected a tough match against Del Potro. “In my opinion Juan Martin plays better than what his ranking is,” Murray said. “He’s come back from injuries and he’s had a lot of tough draws this year. I think he’s played Novak a couple of times. He’s played a lot of top 10 players very early in the tournament. But he’s playing well this year and it will be a tough match.”