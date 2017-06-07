Andy Murray reaches French Open semi-finals after gritty victory against Kei Nishikori

Players can turn matches around through a slice of luck, a moment of brilliance or an opponent’s unexpected mistake, but there cannot have been too many occasions when being penalised by an umpire has proved to be a positive turning point.

Andy Murray, nevertheless, might look back on his 2-6, 6-1, 7-6, 6-1 victory here over Kei Nishikori in the quarter-finals of the French Open and be grateful for the moment when Carlos Ramos gave him a second time violation.

Having lost the first set, Murray was looking out of sorts early in the second when Ramos deducted him a serve for taking too long between points. The world No 1 was far from happy at the time, but he kept his focus, broke serve immediately, upped his game and took charge of the match to secure his place in the semi-finals here for the fourth year in a row.

In Friday’s semi-finals Murray will face Stan Wawrinka, who crushed Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-3, 6-1, while Rafael Nadal will take on Dominic Thiem after the 23-year-old Austrian beat Novak Djokovic, the defending champion, 7-6, 6-3, 6-0. Murray beat Wawrinka at the same stage 12 months ago, but the Swiss has yet to drop a set here this year.

Murray hit back after losing the first set ( Getty )

Ramos’ first intervention had come in the third game of the opening set, when he gave Murray an initial time violation for exceeding the 25 seconds allowed between serves. Murray dropped serve after double-faulting twice in the game and four games later went a second break down.

Playing too tentatively and making frequent mistakes, Murray was looking ill at ease as Nishikori dominated the rallies to take the first set. By the third game of the second Murray was trying to fire himself up with frequent cries of “Come on!” However, it was after another intervention by the umpire that the Scot turned the match on its head.

At deuce and with the ball in the air as Murray was about to hit his first serve, Ramos called another time violation, for which the world No 1 was deducted his first serve. Murray complained that he could never recall having been called for a time violation in mid-serve before, to which Ramos replied that the Scot was “already on 26 seconds” when he had thrown the ball up and had been exceeding the time limit on every point.

Murray responded, nevertheless, in the best possible fashion by playing more aggressively and taking the game to Nishikori. Having held serve by winning the next two points, he then broke twice in succession to level the match, even if the world No 9 did not help himself.

After double-faulting on break point at 1-2, Nishikori made a bad error of judgement on another break point at 1-4 when he chose to leave a Murray shot which landed on the baseline.

Nishikori threatened with his dangerous backhand ( Getty )

It was that sort of a match. Murray and Nishikori are two of the game’s most creatively brilliant players, but on this occasion they combined some gloriously inventive play on a sunlit Court Philippe Chatrier with some fundamental errors. Nishikori in particular failed to keep up his level after dominating the first set.

Murray twice went a break up in the third set only for Nishikori to break back immediately each time. The Scot was grateful that his opponent played a dreadful tie-break. Murray won it 7-0, upon which Nishikori hurled his racket to the floor in disgust.

The pattern continued in the fourth set, but this time it was Murray’s turn to break back instantly after dropping serve in the opening game. Murray broke twice more, taking his total of service breaks in the match to seven, and eventually served out for victory after two hours and 39 minutes, completing the job with a service winner.

“I needed to start putting a bit more pace on my shots,” Murray said when asked how important it had been to change his game at the beginning of the second set. “He was dictating all of the points in the first set, making me move a lot.

“It was a bit windy today so the timing was a bit difficult, but once I started to get into a better rhythm I was able to keep him a bit further away from the baseline and that made a big difference.”

Murray's experience and composure saw him through to the semis ( Getty )

Asked about the prospect of facing Wawrinka in the semi-finals again, Murray said: “He’s played fantastically this tournament so far. Last year he was also playing very well and I had to play one of my best matches on clay to win. I know it will be very tough, but I’ll fight as hard as I can, hopefully play some good tennis and make it a tough battle.”

Djokovic’s defence of his title ended in remarkable fashion. Thiem had taken only one game off him when they met in the semi-finals in Rome less than three weeks ago, but the world No 7 quickly took control here after winning a tight opening set.

The last time Djokovic lost a set to love in a Grand Slam tournament was against Gael Monfils at the 2005 US Open. The last time he lost a Grand Slam match in straight sets was against Murray in the 2013 Wimbledon final.

His defeat means that Djokovic will drop out of the world’s top two next week for the first time for six years. Nadal, currently world No 4, will overtake him and Wawrinka would do the same by reaching the final.

Djokovic's title defence ended in defeat ( Getty )

“It’s a fact that I’m not playing close to my best,” Djokovic said afterwards. “More or less all the parts of my game are going up and down. I’m feeling like I’m missing consistency. I play a great match or two in a row, and then I play a completely opposite match.”

Asked about his plans for the grass-court season and when he might next work with Andre Agassi, Djokovic said: “We’re going to try to get together at Wimbledon but that’s all for now. I was planning to play only Wimbledon. I might play a lead-up event, but I might not. I’m not really sure right now.”

Nadal reached his 25th Grand Slam semi-final after his opponent, Pablo Carreno Busta, retired with an abdominal injury when trailing 6-0, 6-2. Nadal, who is seeking his 10th Roland Garros title, has dropped just 22 games so far, beating his previous lowest record of 25, which he set here in 2008.