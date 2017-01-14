  1. Sport
Gilles Muller denies Dan Evans first ATP tour title in Sydney final

The Briton was beaten 7-6, 6-2 in the final of the Sydney International 

Gilles Muller and Dan Evans together after their final at the Sydney International Getty

Gilles Muller secured the first ATP World Tour title of his career with a straight-sets victory over Great Britain's Dan Evans at the Apia International Sydney.

The left-hander from Luxembourg lost all of his previous five finals but will climb into the top 30 of the world rankings for the first time in his career after the 7-6 (7/5) 6-2 triumph over Evans, who was competing in his first main tour final.

"I wasn't expecting that. It was a great honour. Just unbelievable. Everything that happened tonight was like in a movie. Rod Laver there, standing on centre court with the trophy, my kids in the stands, can't ask for more," Muller said on court after the victory.

At the ASB Classic in Auckland, Jack Sock claimed a second career title with a 6-3 5-7 6-3 win over the unseeded Joao Sousa.

The fourth-seeded American broke Sousa twice in the first set to wrap it up before Sousa broke for a 6-5 lead in the second and served out to level the match.

But Sock regained composure to take victory in an hour and 56 minutes and said: "Anytime you can take a title, it feels really good. I've had it once before. I've had chances. I've lost in a few finals. Winning the whole tournament is definitely a massive confidence booster."

