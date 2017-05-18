Venus Williams knocks Johanna Konta out of Italian Open in three sets

Johanna Konta’s Italian Open run came to an end as she lost in three sets to Venus Williams.

The world number six and British number one was outplayed in the first set of the round of 16 match in Rome, going down 6-1, but she bounced back to win the second 6-3.

However, the American reasserted her dominance in the deciding set, securing a double break to take it 6-1 and with it, secure a place in the quarter-finals.

The result means Konta, who claimed her third-round place by beating Yulia Putintseva, sees her three-match winning streak against Williams come to an end.



In a first set that included 13 unforced Konta errors as well as a problematic second serve, Williams seized the initiative to grab the advantage in just over half an hour.

The Brit, to her credit, came back strongly against the world number 12, breaking Williams in the eighth game before serving out to level proceedings.

But, as she has so often done over her long career, the veteran stepped up her game once more in the decider, wrapping up victory with an excellent backhand winner to Konta’s right.

Williams hit a double break to take the decider (Getty)

Williams, 36, will now face one of Julia Gorges and defending champion Garbine Muguruza in the next round, with 26-year-old Konta left to focus on the doubles tournament in Rome.

The Sydney-born player teams up with Germany’s Laura Siegemund in the last 16 match against Italian duo Martina Trevisan and Sara Errani.

Following the conclusion of her involvement in Rome, Konta will head to Paris to step up her preparations for the French Open.