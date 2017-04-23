ITF investigating Ilie Nastase after disgraceful attack on Johanna Konta and Anne Keothavong

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has launched an investigation into the conduct of Romania Fed Cup captain Ilie Nastase during the second rubber against Great Britain.

Nastase was heard saying to the match umpire Andreas Egli “it’s not the opera, what’s your f***ing problem?” after the crowd had been asked to respect the players.

He has already received two official warnings prior to that and after arguing with the umpire he was instructed to leave the court.

And as he left the 70-year-old was then alleged to have called Johanna Konta and Anne Keothavong “f***ing bitches”, which left the British number one in tears and the match suspended while she went to compose herself.

It was not the first controversy Nastase caused over the weekend, after he confronted a British reporter and called her “stupid” for her reporting of his apparently racist comments about Serena Williams’ pregnancy.

Romania's captain was unhappy after his comments were reported about Williams' baby, which is due in the autumn. "Let's see what colour it has. Chocolate with milk?," he was heard to say on Friday.

In a statement, the ITF said: “Romanian captain Ilie Nastase was removed from the court during the second rubber of the Fed Cup tie between Romania and Great Britain in Constanta. Mr Nastase was asked to leave the court by ITF Referee Andreas Egli for unsportmanlike conduct, having already received two official warnings.

Nastase escorted back to the locker rooms pic.twitter.com/4M9Ck4Frng — Eleanor Crooks (@EleanorcrooksPA) April 22, 2017

My second run-in with Ilie Nastase. He then called me ugly off camera, just for good measure pic.twitter.com/pt2begOpTx — Eleanor Crooks (@EleanorcrooksPA) April 22, 2017

“Mr Nastase was also removed from the grounds due to his serious misconduct. His accreditation was removed and he will play no further part in the tie. The ITF has launched an investigation into this matter as well as previous comments made by Mr Nastase during the week.”

ITF president David Haggerty said: “This is unacceptable behaviour by a Fed Cup captain. No player, official member of the media or fan should have to endure any kind of abuse, and Mr Nastase will rightly play no further part in this tie.

“A formal investigation is already underway and any decision or sanction will be made by the ITF’s Adjudication Panel. We are unable to comment further on an ongoing investigation.”