A disappointed Jo Konta admitted she was "not brave enough" after crashing out of the BNP Paribas Open at the third round stage.

The British number one fell to France's Caroline Garcia 3-6 6-3 7-6 (7/1) as the 21st seed advanced to the last 16.

Garcia, who six years ago was described by Andy Murray as a future world number one, has yet to live up to that billing but showed impressive resilience to eventually triumph over 11th seed Konta.

Konta converted just one of six break-point opportunities and the 25-year-old was disappointed by her performance.

"I don't believe I played a great match today,” she said.

"(Garcia) did what she had to do to get through that, and she did a better job of finding a way than I did. I would have liked to have played better, but it just didn't happen.

"There were a number of shots that let me down. Quite honestly, I don't know why, but I'm keen on improving and doing better next time.

"I didn't do enough with the opportunities that I did get. Some of the break points, she served well, and others, I wasn't brave enough. I don't think I did enough to really take them. I was a little too passive in parts."