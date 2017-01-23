Jo Wilfried-Tsonga’s act of kindness to an Australian Open ball girl has not been forgotten by the young woman in question.

Tsonga made headlines across the world this time last year when he abruptly halted his second round match with Australia’s Omar Jasika to attend to the girl, who appeared to be unwell.

The world no 12 put his arm around the girl, known to be named Guiliana, and led her off the court so that she could receive assistance from the tournament’s organisers.

Now, twelve months on from Tsonga’s gesture, Guiliana has thanked the 31-year-old Frenchman in a letter which Tsonga shared on social media.

“Dear Mr Jo-Wilfried Tsonga,” Guiliana’s letter reads. “I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you for helping me out on court during your round 2 match. I'm not sure if you remember me but I was the ball girl you escorted off court.

”I would also like to take the opportunity to apologise for the times when you asked for the ball but I did not service it to you or acknowledge you.

“I had picked up a virus which I was unaware of and it caused me to become dizzy and lightheaded. This also affected my vision and hearing.

“I apologise for not being able to perform my duties as a ball kid to the high standards that are expected.

“Thank you so much for the kindness that you showed me. I really appreciate that you were able to see that I needed some help and were kind enough to escort me off court.



“Congratulations on making it to the next round,” she added. “I wish you all the best for your upcoming games and I hope you are able to make it to the very end of the Australian Open!”

Tsonga shared an image of the letter with the message: “Thank you very much for your letter Giuliana!!! #Remember”.

The Frenchman, who ended British hopeful Dan Evans’ run at the tournament with a 6-7 6-2 6-4 6-4 win on Sunday, will now face 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka in Tuesday’s quarter-finals.