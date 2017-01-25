Johanna Konta found Serena Williams a step too far at the Australian Open as the British number one was beaten 6-2 6-3 in the quarter-finals.

Konta arrived on Rod Laver Arena as the form player in the draw but, in truth, she barely laid a finger on the American, who cruised to victory in 75 minutes.

Defeat means Britain has no players left in either singles tournament in Melbourne while Williams advances to meet Croatia's surprise semi-finalist Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.

Many considered Konta a genuine threat to Williams here, given the Briton had not conceded a single set en route to the last eight and came in on the back of nine consecutive victories.

She had chances, at the start of the first set when her opponent's serve was misfiring and, most notably, early in the second when she led by a break and 3-1.

Williams, however, always looked at ease with her opponent's aggressive baseline game and another upset in a topsy-turvy tournament never looked on the cards.

"She's been playing so well," Williams said on court afterwards.

"She won Sydney, she's been cleaning up her matches - I've been in the locker room watching her win, I've been like, 'Gosh she's doing so well'.

"She's a future champion here for sure so I'm pleased to get through that."

Williams' hopes of sealing an Open era 23rd grand slam title, and her seventh at Melbourne Park, remain very much intact while a ninth major final meeting with her sister Venus is also a possibility.

Williams hit the form that saw here win four consecutive Grand Slams (Getty)

The most prestigious siblings in tennis show no sign of fading, this the first time in the Open era that two players aged 35 or older have reached the semi-final at the same grand slam.

Venus plays Coco Vandeweghe on Friday.

For Konta, she will be disappointed not to have stretched the world number two further but the Briton lost to the eventual champion, Angelique Kerber, last year and may well have done so again.

Konta was tipped to cause Williams problems in the tournament (Getty)

This was her first ever meeting with Williams and the 25-year-old can surely only have gained from the experience.

Konta made an assertive start, driving a forehand down the line on the very first point and then holding serve to love for 1-1.

The third game offered her an early opportunity as Williams struggled to find her first serve in a game that included three deuces.

Williams' coach called Konta a future Grand Slam winner (Getty)

When another serve clapped into the net, the American cried, "Get a first serve in!" but Konta was unable to capitalise on her opponent's irritation.

Finally, Williams located her most potent weapon and held with an ace.