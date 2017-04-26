World No 7 Johanna Konta has reached the second round of the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, beating Japan’s Naomi Osaka 7-6 (7-5) 3-6 6-1, to put a difficult weekend behind her.

The 25-year-old travelled to Germany from Constanta, where she was reduced to tears after being subject to verbal abuse from Ilie Nastase during Great Britain's fiery Fed Cup play-off against Romania.

Konta initially struggled for consistency against her Japanese opponent on Wednesday afternoon, with the first set being taken to a decider before Osaka clinched the second set.

Konta had not dropped a set in two previous meetings with 19-year-old Osaka but clay has proven to be her weakest surface.

Osaka couldn't hold off the Briton ( Getty )

Konta's breakthrough came when she saved two break points in the third game of the third set before going on to break her opponent’s serve in the next game.

The Australian-born Briton did not look back from there as the Japanese-American became increasingly hindered by an abdominal injury.

Konta will face Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova in the second round.

The 25-year-old said on BT Sport: "I think obviously you could tell she was struggling, I hope everything is okay with her and she recovers quickly.

"It was just important for me to stay on my own game. Even though I lost the second set I didn't feel like I did much wrong."