Britain's Kyle Edmund watched his opponent concede a match for the second time in a month after Adrian Mannarino handed him a 6-3 6-0 victory at the Delray Beach Open.

Mannarino was penalised a game for smashing a ball out of the court in anger and, as Edmund led 6-3 5-0 and 15-0 in the sixth game of the second set, the punishment confirmed the Frenchman's defeat.

It was the last of three unsavoury incidents in the contest as a frustrated Mannarino had earlier kicked a chair midway through the second set before hitting a ball in the direction of a ball boy.

Elsewhere in Florida, there was home success for Sam Querrey and Taylor Fritz, while Yen-Hsun Lu also booked his place in the second round.

At the Open 13 in Marseille, home favourite Gilles Simon needed three sets to get past Russia's Karen Khachanov.

The seventh seed came from a set down to triumph 4-6 7-5 6-3 and he was joined in the second round by Mikhail Youzhny, who despatched Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-1 4-6 7-5.

On the clay at the Rio Open there was a shock for defending champion Pablo Cuevas, who was dumped out by qualifier Arthur De Greef.

The Belgian knocked out the 2016 champion with a 6-3 3-6 7-5 success in Brazil.

There were also wins for Casper Ruud, Roberto Carballes Baena, Dusan Lajovic, Diego Schwartzman and Nicolas Kicker on a low-key day in the 2016 Olympic city.

