Kyle Edmund knocked out of Australian Open by Pablo Carreno Busta in limp second round defeat

Edmund saw his Australian Open campaign ended in a 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 defeat

Kyle Edmund suffered a straight sets defeat by Pablo Carreno Busta in the Australian Open second round Getty

Kyle Edmund's Australian Open campaign came to a tame end as he was outclassed 6-2 6-4 6-2 by Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the second round.

Edmund received treatment during the first set and struggled with his serve - the Melbourne sun appearing to hamper him during the latter stages of the contest - as well as squandering all six of his break points.

In contrast 30th seed Carreno Busta barely put a foot wrong, dismantling his opponent in an hour and 46 minutes.

Edmund won the first game of the match on serve but proceeded to lose the next five as he struggled to deal with the Spaniard's power.

At 5-2 the 22-year-old then called the trainer for treatment on his left foot, but it did not affect the momentum of the match as he netted a forehand on set point in the next game.

Carreno Busta had landed 73% of his first serves in the opening set but was less convincing at the start of the second.

A forehand winner gave Edmund his first break point in the second game, but the 25-year-old eventually held.

Having missed a chance of his own, Edmund's third double-fault of the match handed Carreno Busta a break in the seventh game of the second set

An excellent return of serve at 15-30 in the 10th game gave Edmund a couple of chances to level the second set, but Carreno Busta produced two big serves and eventually took the set after surviving two further break points.

pablo-carreno-busta.jpg

Carreno Busta goes on to face Denis Istomin, who knocked out Novak Djokovic on Thursday (Getty)

Two unforced errors from Edmund gave Carreno Busta a couple of break points in the fifth game of the third set, and a double fault handed the Spaniard the game.

Edmund was visibly frustrated when he fired a forehand long after a lengthy rally on break point in the next game and the contest was effectively over when Carreno Busta got a second break, drawing Edmund to the net and firing a return which the Brit could only volley long.

Carreno Busta will now face Russian wildcard Denis Istomin, who knocked out defending champion and world No 2 Novak Djokovic on Thursday.

