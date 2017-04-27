Former World No 1 Maria Sharapova defeated her fellow Russian Ekaterina Makarova 7-5, 6-1 on Thursday afternoon, to progress into the quarter-finals of the Porsche Grand Prix.

Playing in just her second match since returning from a 15-month doping ban, Sharapova looked far more assured than in her victory over Tour veteran Roberta Vinci on Wednesday evening.

The Russian hit nine aces and held her serve throughout, converting three of her four break points to win in style.

Sharapova's comeback continued with a routine win over Makarova (AFP/ Getty )

As opposed to her eagerly-awaited return against Vinci, Sharapova started her Round of 16 match on Centre Court at the Porsche-Arena at a lightning pace.

She won her first two service games without losing a single point although – as in her match against Vinci – she struggled with her return of serve, and in particular with her court positioning.

Makarova, ranked a lowly 45th in the world but coming into the match of an impressive straight set win over the former Wimbledon finalist Agnieszka Radwańska, also started impressively, and she looked to take advantage of Sharapova’s lack of match fitness by effectively mixing up her shots during the long baseline rallies.

1/17 The Maria Sharapova wildcard debate A number of current and former tennis pros have weighed in with their opinion on whether or not Sharapova should be handed a series of wildcards as she returns from her suspension for taking the cardiac drug meldonium. AFP/Getty

2/17 Eugenie Bouchard She’s a cheater and to me, I don’t think a cheater in any sport should be allowed to play that sport again.. I think from the WTA it sends the wrong message to young kids: ‘Cheat and we’ll welcome you back with open arms’. Getty

3/17 Caroline Wozniacki "First of all I think she's a good draw for tennis, women's tennis in general. But two, I think it's questionable allowing - no matter who it is - a player that is still banned to play a tournament that week. So from the tournament side I think it's disrespectful to the other players and the WTA. Obviously rules are twisted and turned in favour of who wants to do what." Getty

4/17 Victoria Azarenka "She has such a huge fanbase and obviously that's going to bring more attraction to see how she will do, so I think it's good for tennis, good entertainment." Getty

5/17 Dominika Cibulkova “I don’t think it is right but what can we do about it? She’s still banned but she can come on site on Wednesday, that’s pretty strange." Getty

6/17 Angelique Kerber "It's a little bit strange for the players that she can walk on site on Wednesday and she can play on Wednesday." Getty

7/17 Heather Watson “From the tournament standpoint, she will bring in the crowds and make money. But, from a moral standpoint, you should have to work your way back up if you've been on a ban. It just seems a bit easy.” Getty

8/17 Simona Halep "Her return is good for tennis, she is impatient, she wants to play and win." Getty

9/17 Venus Williams "I think the bodies have made their decision, and she has an opportunity to come back and continue her career. I think she should be allowed to continue that. If people want to give her wildcards, I guess that's the tournaments' decision as they weigh other wildcards. It will be nice to have her back in the game." Getty

10/17 Svetlana Kuznetsova "I understand, because if we talk about cheaters, people who cheat, you would say, 'Why would cheaters get a wildcard?'. But then if there is some mistake, you know, it's a little bit of a different story." Getty

11/17 Andy Murray "I think you should really have to work your way back." Getty

12/17 Roger Federer "It´s a tough one. What do you want me to tell you? Like you said, because it´s the first, it kind of is what it is. You know, some people will like it; some people won´t. She paid the price for what she did, so that´s all you can say there." Getty

13/17 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga "It's like if you give a sweet to a kid who did a bad thing, it's going to do it again. It sends the wrong message." Getty

14/17 Andy Roddick "If there's a smaller event that will benefit from having Maria, I don't begrudge them giving her the card. The Grand Slams are different. They're held to a higher standard because there's so much interest in them." Getty

15/17 Nick Kyrgios "I'm anti-anything that's performance-enhancing, massively against it. I'm not the one to say what [violators] should -- or shouldn't -- get afterwards, but it doesn't make sense to support people who cheat." Getty

16/17 Jack Sock I don't know. It's a tournament director's decision who gets [wild cards]. As a player, I have no say one way or another." Getty

17/17 And as for Maria herself? “I can’t control what people say. To have nicer things to say about me in press conferences, what will that change to my tennis?" Getty

But she paid the price for failing to take her only break opportunity, with the score locked at 5-5 in the first set. A steely-faced Sharapova defended well, before capitalising on a break point of her own with a crunching crosscourt forehand winner in the next game.

The second-set was a mere procession, with Sharapova breaking twice to race into a commanding 5-1 lead. She won the match with a thumping ace, for her second win in as many days.

Sharapova will now play against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia for a place in the semi-finals. Aged just 21, Kontaveit is a rising star of the Tour who defeated reigning French Open champion Garbiñe Muguruza in the Round of 16.

Rising star Kontaveit stunned Muguruza ( Getty )

Sharapova’s victory over Makarova means that, after entering the tournament without a ranking, she is now guaranteed a spot inside the top 400. Should she beat Kontaveit she will seal a spot in the top 300, with a title guaranteeing her a top 125 ranking.

Meanwhile, Anastasija Sevastova beat sixth-seeded Johanna Konta 6-3, 7-5 to set up a quarterfinal match against Simona Halep, who last week beat Konta in the Fed Cup.

Laura Siegemund, a finalist last year, defeated the 2009 champion Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-4, 6-3, and Carla Suarez-Navarro beat Elena Vesnina 6-2, 6-4.