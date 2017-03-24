  1. Sport
  2. Tennis

Maria Sharapova's comeback from doping ban has been made too easy, says Heather Watson

The British number two has questioned the morality of Sharapova, who was given a 15-month suspension for taking the cardiac drug meldonium, receiving several wildcards

Click to follow
The Independent Online

Maria Sharapova's comeback divides opinion

Maria Sharapova's comeback divides opinion

  • 1/16 The Maria Sharapova wildcard debate

    A number of current and former tennis pros have weighed in with their opinion on whether or not Sharapova should be handed a series of wildcards as she returns from her suspension for taking the cardiac drug meldonium.

    AFP/Getty

  • 2/16 Caroline Wozniacki

    "First of all I think she's a good draw for tennis, women's tennis in general. But two, I think it's questionable allowing - no matter who it is - a player that is still banned to play a tournament that week. So from the tournament side I think it's disrespectful to the other players and the WTA. Obviously rules are twisted and turned in favour of who wants to do what."

    Getty

  • 3/16 Victoria Azarenka

    "She has such a huge fanbase and obviously that's going to bring more attraction to see how she will do, so I think it's good for tennis, good entertainment."

    Getty

  • 4/16 Dominika Cibulkova

    “I don’t think it is right but what can we do about it? She’s still banned but she can come on site on Wednesday, that’s pretty strange."

    Getty

  • 5/16 Angelique Kerber

    "It's a little bit strange for the players that she can walk on site on Wednesday and she can play on Wednesday."

    Getty

  • 6/16 Heather Watson

    “From the tournament standpoint, she will bring in the crowds and make money. But, from a moral standpoint, you should have to work your way back up if you've been on a ban. It just seems a bit easy.”

    Getty

  • 7/16 Simona Halep

    "Her return is good for tennis, she is impatient, she wants to play and win."

    Getty

  • 8/16 Venus Williams

    "I think the bodies have made their decision, and she has an opportunity to come back and continue her career. I think she should be allowed to continue that. If people want to give her wildcards, I guess that's the tournaments' decision as they weigh other wildcards. It will be nice to have her back in the game."

    Getty

  • 9/16 Svetlana Kuznetsova

    "I understand, because if we talk about cheaters, people who cheat, you would say, 'Why would cheaters get a wildcard?'. But then if there is some mistake, you know, it's a little bit of a different story."

    Getty

  • 10/16 Andy Murray

    "I think you should really have to work your way back."

    Getty

  • 11/16 Roger Federer

    "It´s a tough one. What do you want me to tell you? Like you said, because it´s the first, it kind of is what it is. You know, some people will like it; some people won´t. She paid the price for what she did, so that´s all you can say there."

    Getty

  • 12/16 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

    "It's like if you give a sweet to a kid who did a bad thing, it's going to do it again. It sends the wrong message."

    Getty

  • 13/16 Andy Roddick

    "If there's a smaller event that will benefit from having Maria, I don't begrudge them giving her the card. The Grand Slams are different. They're held to a higher standard because there's so much interest in them."

    Getty

  • 14/16 Nick Kyrgios

    "I'm anti-anything that's performance-enhancing, massively against it. I'm not the one to say what [violators] should -- or shouldn't -- get afterwards, but it doesn't make sense to support people who cheat."

    Getty

  • 15/16 Jack Sock

    I don't know. It's a tournament director's decision who gets [wild cards]. As a player, I have no say one way or another."

    Getty

  • 16/16 And as for Maria herself?

    The Russian has stayed silent on her impending return, which will be on April 26 at the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

    Getty

The British number two Heather Watson has said that Maria Sharapova’s comeback from a doping ban has been made too easy.

Sharapova’s 15-month suspension for taking the cardiac drug meldonium ends on April 25 and the Russian will play her first match the following day, having been handed a wildcard to the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

Her participation in the event has proved controversial because the tournament in fact begins two days before her ban runs out. However Sharapova, who is also sponsored by Porsche, has been guaranteed a delayed Wednesday first-round match to ensure her participation.

  • Read more

Murray says Sharapova shouldn't get wildcards after doping ban return

Sharapova, 29, has also been given wildcards into the Madrid Open and the Rome Open, which are both ranked as WTA Premier Tournaments. This means that should she perform strongly she will likely be ranked back in the top 100 in time for Wimbledon, the third grand slam of the season.

This has left many players on the tour disgruntled – including Watson.

watson.jpg
Watson has thrown herself into the debate (Getty)

Speaking after her first round exit from the Miami Open, the 24-year-old acknowledged that Sharapova’s commercial draw is impossible to deny, but claimed that the wildcards she had been presented with were dubious “from a moral standpoint”.

“From the tournament standpoint, she will bring in the crowds and make money,” said Watson. “But, from a moral standpoint, you should have to work your way back up if you've been on a ban. It just seems a bit easy.”

Watson is not the only player on the WTA Tour to express the opinion that Sharapova is being handed an easy ride back to the top of the sport, with former world number one Caroline Wozniacki claiming the Russian’s Porsche Grand Prix wildcard was “disrespectful” to other players.

Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova fails drugs test

"Obviously rules are twisted and turned in favour of who wants to do what," said Wozniacki, who lost the last match between the two in 2015.

"I think everyone deserves a second chance... but at the same time, I feel like when a player is banned for drugs, I think that someone should start from the bottom and fight their way back.”

The current world number four, Dominika Cibulková, is another to have publicly criticised the decision, stressing that the sport should maintain a zero-policy approach when it comes to doping, a stance also vigorously supported by Andy Murray.

dominika-cibulkova.jpg
Cibulková is another to question Sharapova's comeback (Getty)

“I don’t think it is right but what can we do about it? She’s still banned but she can come on site on Wednesday, that’s pretty strange,” Cibulkova said in Miami.

“For me it’s not okay and I spoke to some other players and nobody is okay with it, but it’s not up to us.

“All the people who are taking care of these things should know the rule and do the right thing. It’s not about her, but everyone who was doping should start from zero.”

sharapova-fo.jpg
The Russian could yet appear at this year's French Open (Getty)

Sharapova has kept a low profile throughout the growing controversy, although Steve Simon, chief executive of the WTA Tour, defended the manner of her return to the sport.

“There are many instances when the player is not at the tournament until the night before or the morning of the match based upon where they are travelling from, so that is not a factor,” he said.

“They have to be available for their match in the first round. If Maria' s suspension had ended on the Thursday she wouldn't have been able to play, period. Traditionally this tournament plays its first round over three days.”

Comments