  1. Sport
  2. Tennis

Maria Sharapova should be banned for life because she is a 'cheater', claims Eugenie Bouchard

Canadian tennis player Bouchard said that Sharapova is no longer one of her idols after serving a 15-month drugs ban

Click to follow
maria-sharapova.jpg
Maria Sharapova defeated Roberta Vinci on her return to tennis after a 15-month drugs ban Getty

Eugenie Bouchard believes Maria Sharapova should have been given a life ban from tennis after labelling the Russian player a “cheater” on the day she returned from a 15-month suspension.

The 30-year-old Russian played her first match since her ban for failing a drugs test last year was lifted, defeating Italian Roberta Vinci 7-5, 6-3 in the round of 32 in Stuttgart, just hours after her suspension was lifted at midnight.

Sharapova received the lengthy ban after testing positive for the banned substance meldonium, a drug that was added to the World Anti-Doping Agency’s prohibited list at the start of 2016. Sharapova claimed her and her team did not realise that meldonium had been banned after she tested positive for it at the Australian Open in January 2016, with the five-time Grand Slam winner saying she took the drug to treat a heart condition.

  • Read more

Sharapova hits back on return to tennis with victory in Germany

Her immediate return to WTA events has caused controversy among her opponents and fellow tennis players, but Bouchard has saved the most stinging criticism for the day of her return, with the Candian claiming that Sharapova should not be allowed to play professionally again.

“I don’t think it’s right,” Bouchard said in an interview with TRT World. “She’s a cheater and I don’t think a cheater in any sport should be allowed to play that sport again. It’s so unfair to all the other players who do it the right way and are true.

“I think from the WTA it sends the wrong message to young kids: ‘cheat and we’ll welcome you back with open arms’. I don’t think that’s right and she’s definitely not someone I can say I look up to anymore because it’s definitely ruined it for me a little bit.”

Sharapova dismissed her critics though after beating Vinci, insisting that negative reaction to her return is not something that she has to deal with.

Maria Sharapova's career defining moments

Maria Sharapova's career defining moments

  • 1/25 19 April 2001

    Makes professional debut at the age of 14

    2001 Getty Images

  • 2/25 14 January 2003

    Makes Grand Slam debut at Australian Open

    2003 Getty Images

  • 3/25 3 July 2004

    Wins first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon at age of 17

    2004 Getty Images

  • 4/25 22 August 2005

    Ranked world No 1 for the first time

    2005 AFP

  • 5/25 March 2006

    Forbes names Sharapova the highest-paid female athlete in the world

    2006 Getty Images

  • 6/25 10 September 2006

    Wins the US Open by beating Justine Henin

    2006 Getty Images

  • 7/25 27 January 2008

    Wins the Australian Open without dropping a set

    2008 AFP

  • 8/25 August 2008

    Long-standing shoulder injury requires surgery, forcing Sharapova to miss the 2008 Olympics

    2010 AFP

  • 9/25 14 January 2010

    Launches the Nike Maria Sharapova Collection after the success of the 'Little Black Dress' from the 2006 US Open.

    2006 Getty Images

  • 10/25 January 2011

    Splits with coach Michael Joyce, appoints Thomas Hogstedt

    2009 Getty Images

  • 11/25 January 2012

    Ends engagement to Slovenian professional basketball player Sasha Vujacic after three-year relationship

    BURAK KARA

  • 12/25 10 June 2012

    Completes career Grand Slam after winning the French Open

    2012 AFP

  • 13/25 June 2012

    Named the 15th highest-paid athlete in the world by Forbes

    2012 Getty Images

  • 14/25 5 August 2012

    Wins Olympic silver medal at London 2012 after losing to Serena Williams in final

    2012 AFP

  • 15/25 11 January 2013

    Global launch of Sugarpova sweets line alongside Jeff Rubin

    2013 Getty Images

  • 16/25 September 2013

    Considers changing her name to Maria Sugarpova for the US Open but decides against it

    2013 AFP

  • 17/25 September 2013

    Third shoulder injury ends her season prematurely

    2013 AFP

  • 18/25 7 June 2014

    Wins second French Open title by defeating Simona Halep

    2014 Getty Images

  • 19/25 July 2015

    Splits up with boyfriend and fellow tennis professional Grigor Dimitrov

    2014 Getty Images

  • 20/25 26 January 2016

    Knocked out in Australian Open quarter-finals by Serena Williams and doesn’t play again due to injury

    2016 Getty Images

  • 21/25 February 2016

    Announces deal to make Sugarpova Premium Chocolates with Polish company Baron Chocolatier to be released in May this year

    Getty Images

  • 22/25 7 February 2016

    Sharapova reveals she has failed a drug test after testing positive for the banned substance meldonium, with the ITF provisionally suspending her from 12 March.

    2016 Getty Images

  • 23/25 8 June 2016

    Sharapova is given a two-year ban by the ITF for her positive drugs test.

    AFP/Getty

  • 24/25 October 2016

    Sharapova's ban is reduced from two years to 15 months on appeal.

    Getty

  • 25/25 26 April 2017

    After serving her ban, Sharapova made her return to professional tennis at the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart, defeating Roberta Vinci.

    Getty

“That’s not my job. My job is to be a tennis player and an athlete,” Sharapova said when asked if her wild card invitations sent out the wrong message to young people in the sport.

“I’m being offered wild cards from the tournament directors and I’m accepting them to be able to compete in the draw. I’m coming with no ranking. I’m not getting a wild card to receive a trophy or a golden platter. I have to get through the matches and I still have to win them.”

eugenie-bouchard.jpg
Eugenie Bouchard believes Sharapova should not be allowed to play again (Getty)

She added: “At the end of the day what matters is on the court. I’ve always preferred to walk the walk – and I have. I’ve done that by winning five Grand Slams and being No 1 in the world.”

Comments