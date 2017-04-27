Eugenie Bouchard believes Maria Sharapova should have been given a life ban from tennis after labelling the Russian player a “cheater” on the day she returned from a 15-month suspension.

The 30-year-old Russian played her first match since her ban for failing a drugs test last year was lifted, defeating Italian Roberta Vinci 7-5, 6-3 in the round of 32 in Stuttgart, just hours after her suspension was lifted at midnight.

Sharapova received the lengthy ban after testing positive for the banned substance meldonium, a drug that was added to the World Anti-Doping Agency’s prohibited list at the start of 2016. Sharapova claimed her and her team did not realise that meldonium had been banned after she tested positive for it at the Australian Open in January 2016, with the five-time Grand Slam winner saying she took the drug to treat a heart condition.

Her immediate return to WTA events has caused controversy among her opponents and fellow tennis players, but Bouchard has saved the most stinging criticism for the day of her return, with the Candian claiming that Sharapova should not be allowed to play professionally again.

“I don’t think it’s right,” Bouchard said in an interview with TRT World. “She’s a cheater and I don’t think a cheater in any sport should be allowed to play that sport again. It’s so unfair to all the other players who do it the right way and are true.

“I think from the WTA it sends the wrong message to young kids: ‘cheat and we’ll welcome you back with open arms’. I don’t think that’s right and she’s definitely not someone I can say I look up to anymore because it’s definitely ruined it for me a little bit.”

Sharapova dismissed her critics though after beating Vinci, insisting that negative reaction to her return is not something that she has to deal with.

“That’s not my job. My job is to be a tennis player and an athlete,” Sharapova said when asked if her wild card invitations sent out the wrong message to young people in the sport.

“I’m being offered wild cards from the tournament directors and I’m accepting them to be able to compete in the draw. I’m coming with no ranking. I’m not getting a wild card to receive a trophy or a golden platter. I have to get through the matches and I still have to win them.”

She added: “At the end of the day what matters is on the court. I’ve always preferred to walk the walk – and I have. I’ve done that by winning five Grand Slams and being No 1 in the world.”