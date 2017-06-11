Former world number one Maria Sharapova will miss the grasscourt season, including this month's Wimbledon qualifying tournament, after failing to recover from a left-thigh injury she suffered during last month's Italian Open.

"After an additional scan, the muscle tear that I sustained in Rome will unfortunately not allow me to compete in the grass court tournaments I was scheduled to play," Sharapova, who is on a comeback trail after serving a 15-month doping ban, said on her official Facebook page.

Sharapova opted not to apply for a wildcard into the main Wimbledon draw after her request for an invite into Roland Garros, where she is a twice former champion, was snubbed by French Open officials.

The Russian's low ranking meant she was only guaranteed a place in the Wimbledon qualifying event if she wanted to secure a place in the July 3-16 grasscourt major.

It will be another year before Sharapova returns to Wimbledon ( Getty )

However, the 2004 Wimbledon champion was granted a wildcard for the grasscourt warm-up tournament in Birmingham, England, which she will also miss.

"I want to thank the LTA for their amazing support on my return and providing me with a Birmingham wildcard, a tournament which I hope many of you will be able to attend," added the 178th-ranked Sharapova.

"I look forward to meeting you there next year. I will continue to work on my recovery and my next scheduled tournament is in Stanford."

Maria Sharapova's comeback divides opinion







17 show all Maria Sharapova's comeback divides opinion































1/17 The Maria Sharapova wildcard debate A number of current and former tennis pros have weighed in with their opinion on whether or not Sharapova should be handed a series of wildcards as she returns from her suspension for taking the cardiac drug meldonium. AFP/Getty

2/17 Eugenie Bouchard She’s a cheater and to me, I don’t think a cheater in any sport should be allowed to play that sport again.. I think from the WTA it sends the wrong message to young kids: ‘Cheat and we’ll welcome you back with open arms’. Getty

3/17 Caroline Wozniacki "First of all I think she's a good draw for tennis, women's tennis in general. But two, I think it's questionable allowing - no matter who it is - a player that is still banned to play a tournament that week. So from the tournament side I think it's disrespectful to the other players and the WTA. Obviously rules are twisted and turned in favour of who wants to do what." Getty

4/17 Victoria Azarenka "She has such a huge fanbase and obviously that's going to bring more attraction to see how she will do, so I think it's good for tennis, good entertainment." Getty

5/17 Dominika Cibulkova “I don’t think it is right but what can we do about it? She’s still banned but she can come on site on Wednesday, that’s pretty strange." Getty

6/17 Angelique Kerber "It's a little bit strange for the players that she can walk on site on Wednesday and she can play on Wednesday." Getty

7/17 Heather Watson “From the tournament standpoint, she will bring in the crowds and make money. But, from a moral standpoint, you should have to work your way back up if you've been on a ban. It just seems a bit easy.” Getty

8/17 Simona Halep "Her return is good for tennis, she is impatient, she wants to play and win." Getty

9/17 Venus Williams "I think the bodies have made their decision, and she has an opportunity to come back and continue her career. I think she should be allowed to continue that. If people want to give her wildcards, I guess that's the tournaments' decision as they weigh other wildcards. It will be nice to have her back in the game." Getty

10/17 Svetlana Kuznetsova "I understand, because if we talk about cheaters, people who cheat, you would say, 'Why would cheaters get a wildcard?'. But then if there is some mistake, you know, it's a little bit of a different story." Getty

11/17 Andy Murray "I think you should really have to work your way back." Getty

12/17 Roger Federer "It´s a tough one. What do you want me to tell you? Like you said, because it´s the first, it kind of is what it is. You know, some people will like it; some people won´t. She paid the price for what she did, so that´s all you can say there." Getty

13/17 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga "It's like if you give a sweet to a kid who did a bad thing, it's going to do it again. It sends the wrong message." Getty

14/17 Andy Roddick "If there's a smaller event that will benefit from having Maria, I don't begrudge them giving her the card. The Grand Slams are different. They're held to a higher standard because there's so much interest in them." Getty

15/17 Nick Kyrgios "I'm anti-anything that's performance-enhancing, massively against it. I'm not the one to say what [violators] should -- or shouldn't -- get afterwards, but it doesn't make sense to support people who cheat." Getty

16/17 Jack Sock I don't know. It's a tournament director's decision who gets [wild cards]. As a player, I have no say one way or another." Getty

17/17 And as for Maria herself? “I can’t control what people say. To have nicer things to say about me in press conferences, what will that change to my tennis?" Getty

The Stanford tournament begins at the end of July.

The five-times grand slam winner, who received wildcards to play in Stuttgart, Madrid and Rome after being left without a ranking when her doping ban ended, retired injured in her second round match at the Italian Open.

Sharapova was forced to pull out of the Italian Open ( Getty )

She was wearing a bandage on her thigh at the time.

Missing the whole grasscourt season means the 30-year-old Russian will not be ranked high enough for direct entry into the U.S. Open, where officials will have to decide whether to court controversy by offering a wildcard.