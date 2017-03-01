Kyle Edmund crashed out of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel in Acapulco after an opening-round defeat to American Sam Querrey.

Querrey broke the 22-year-old twice in the opening set on his way wrapping it up 6-2.

But Edmund fought back and secured the only break of the second set to level the match up.

Querrey though took advantage of one of the two break points he had during the deciding set, while saving all four he faced to claim a 6-2 4-6 6-3 victory.

Djokovic is safely through into the next round ( Getty )

World number two Novak Djokovic meanwhile beat Slovakia's Martin Klizan 6-3, 7-6 (4) to safely progress to the second round.

The win was Djokovic's first since his shocking loss in the second round of the Australian Open.

The 29 year-old Serbian played his first tournament since Jan. 19, when he suffered and unexpected loss to Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. Djokovic, making his debut in Acapulco, saved four breaking points to take the first set, struggled in the second set and needed a tiebreak to take down Klizan in 1:34 minutes.

Cilic also won his opening match ( Getty )

Djokovic, the top seed in Mexico, will play against the winner of the later match between Argentinian Juan Martin Del Potro and American Frances Tiafoe.

Earlier, the third-seed Marin Cilic, from Croatia, moved on to the second round with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 win over Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov, one of the wild cards of the tournament.