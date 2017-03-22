Dan Evans was hit with a point penalty for swearing as he crashed out of the Miami Open to American qualifier Ernesto Escobedo.

The British number two was penalised midway through the deciding set as he slipped to a disappointing 7-5 0-6 6-3 defeat.

For the 20-year-old Escobedo, victory over Evans was his first against a top 50-ranked opponent and is likely to see him crack the top 100 for the first time.

Heather Watson failed to repeat her heroics at the same tournament last year as she fell to a costly defeat to Romanian qualifier Patricia Maria Tig.

Watson's 7-6 (7/4) 6-1 loss means she will drop the ranking points she accrued on her run to the fourth round 12 months ago, and is set to slip further away from the top 100.