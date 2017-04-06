Great Britain’s Naomi Broady was beaten in straight sets by Timea Babos in the second round of the Monterrey Open on Tuesday night.

Broady, the British number two ahead of Heather Watson and Laura Robson, was blown away by the Hungarian 23-year-old, who wrapped up a straightforward 6-3 6-2 victory in a little over an hour.

Babos, the tournament’s fifth-seed and ranked 30th in the world, coped well against Broady’s booming serve, breaking early on in the first set before twice breaking in the second, to progress into the quarter-finals.

Babos made light work of Broady ( Getty )

There she will play Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who beat the American Kristie Ahn in straight sets. Babos has never previously played the Russian.

“I'm really happy with today's performance,” Babos told the WTA after her win against Broady.

“I knew she would have a very, very good serve, so it's important to hold onto mine and just try to get what I can on her serve.

“I knew there was going to be moments when it's going to be impossible to return, maybe, but still stayed focused and fought for every point.”

The Brit beat Babos at Wimbledon three years ago ( Getty )

The defeat will come as a disappointment to Broady, who beat Babos the last time the pair met, at Wimbledon in 2014.

The 27-year old is currently ranked 123rd in the world, two places above Watson, who plays against Ekaterina Makarova in the Round of 32 on Thursday night.