Naomi Broady crashed out in the first qualifying round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells as Tereza Martincova fought back to win 4-6 6-2 6-3.

The British number three looked set to progress at Indian Wells after taking an impressive first set which included four aces.

Czech Republic's Martincova refused to lie down, though, to deny Broady who only managed to capitalise on one of five break points in the final set.

27-year-old Broady has won nine singles and 13 doubles titles in her career with her last coming over 12 months ago in February of last year.

