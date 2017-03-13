Novak Djokovic began his defence of the BNP Paribas Open title with a hard-fought second-round victory against Kyle Edmund.

World number two Djokovic - who has won the Indian Wells title five times, including in each of the last three years - won 6-4 7-6 (7/5) against the Briton.

The Serbian broke Edmund in the first game before seeing out the first set in 42 minutes but Edmund rallied in the second.

The 22-year-old secured the first three games before Djokovic fought back to take the second set to a tie-break, which he ultimately won.

Djokovic - who benefited from a bye in round one - faces Juan Martin del Potro in the third round after the Argentinian beat his compatriot Federico Delbonis 7-6 (7/5) 6-3.

Roger Federer also made a safe passage into round three with a comfortable 6-2 6-1 triumph against France's Stephane Robert.

Federer, seeded ninth, won 79 per cent of his first service points to wrap up a straight-sets win in just 52 minutes.

The 35-year-old will face Steve Johnson in the third round after the American won 6-4 3-6 7-6 (7/4) against South Africa's Kevin Anderson.

Rafael Nadal made light work of Argentina's Guido Pella to secure a third-round tie against fellow Spaniard Fernando Verdasco.

Nadal won 6-3 6-2 while Verdasco was a 7-6 (7/5) 6-1 victor over France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert.