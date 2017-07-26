Novak Djokovic has announced he will not play again in 2017 following the elbow injury that forced him to withdraw from Wimbledon.

The 12-time major champion was forced to retire injured during his quarter-final against Tomas Berdych at the All England Club earlier this month and said after the match he had been feeling pain in his right elbow for over a year and a half.

He has since been seeking advice from specialists who have advised the Serbian that rest and some time away from the game is now the best course of action.

“All the doctors I’ve consulted, and all the specialists I have visited, in Serbia and all over the world, have agreed that this injury requires rest. A prolonged break from the sport is inevitable," he said in a statement. "I’ll do whatever it takes to recover. I will use the upcoming period to strengthen my body and also to improve certain tennis elements that I have not been able to work on over the past years, due to a demanding schedule.

"Five months may seem long from this point, but I’m sure they will pass quickly because there is so much I want to do. Another important moment is coming, we will become parents for a second time. My wife Jelena and I are expecting our second child, and we are preparing to welcome a new family member. These are things that fill me with greatest happiness and delight. I’m confident I will be ready for start of the new season."

With Djokovic sitting out of the US Open it ends his run of 51 consecutive appearances at grand slams and means a further drop down the world rankings.

He is currently placed fourth but is already due to slip to fifth when the list updates on Monday.

The 30-year-old, however, confirmed Andre Agassi would remain part of his coaching team when he returns next year. Agassi started working with Djokovic at the French Open in May.