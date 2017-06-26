Andre Agassi will be back working with Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon next week, but as the Serb prepares for his Aegon International debut here on Tuesday his thoughts have been with one of his former coaches.

Djokovic, who will meet Canada’s Vasek Pospisil in his first match, made contact with Boris Becker last week after hearing that the German had been declared bankrupt.

“He says that it’s not true and that media over-reacted,” Djokovic said, without explaining the interpretation of the ruling by the Bankruptcy and Companies Court in London.

“That’s all I know. I'll see him now in London. We’re still friends. Even though we are not working with each other, we are still very close in terms of communication. I love Boris as a person and as a coach he contributed a lot to my life and to my career. I told him that if I can be of any help to him, I’ll always be there for him. He can count on me.”

Djokovic won six of his 12 Grand Slam titles in the three years he was coached by Becker, but in stumbling from one setback to another in the last 12 months the former world No 1 has dismissed his entire coaching team.

Even Djokovic’s brother, Marko, who has been helping him out on the practice court in recent weeks, is not with him here. The former Wimbledon champion’s agent, Edoardo Artaldi, was wearing a tracksuit around the unfamiliar setting of Devonshire Park, which prompted Djokovic to joke that the Italian would be taking charge of his coaching this week.

Djokovic in training at Eastbourne (Getty)



Djokovic said that he would be linking up with Agassi again this weekend at Wimbledon, where competition starts on Monday. The American first worked with the Serb at the recent French Open, but left before the end of the first week because of other commitments.

“He will stay as long as I stay in the tournament [at Wimbledon], so that’s great news,” Djokovic said. “The eight or nine days that we spent together at Roland Garros were very valuable for me to get to know him, to learn from him. We shared a lot of experiences on and off the court, things that he has been through that I can relate to and vice versa.

“Having him around is not only great for myself but also for tennis. Getting to know him in Paris, I can see how much he cares about the game, how much he knows the game. It was very interesting to hear his perspective on tennis before and now, on current tennis, how he analyses my game and what he sees with things moving forward to improve and try to get back on the level desired.”

The World No 4 doesn't often play grass court tune-ups (Getty)



Djokovic said that time would tell whether Agassi would be able to make enough of a commitment to make a difference. “I'm just looking forward to spend as much quality time with Andre as I can,” he said.

“We’re going with the flow in a way. Andre has a very busy life. He has a big family, he lives on the West Coast of America. He's got his foundation, his businesses. He has many, many things in his life that are consuming a lot of time.

“First of all, I appreciate his consideration to work with me and to be with me. We don't have anything formal. We don't have anything signed. [He does] just as much as he can to be with me and I embrace that. I accept that and I'm grateful for it.”

It is 11 years since Djokovic played in a tournament in the week before Wimbledon and it is probably safe to assume that he will never have experienced a week quite like this. He has been practising at Moira House, a local independent girls’ school, and at the Meads Lawn Tennis Club (where finals day on Sunday week - and the accompanying barbecue - will presumably clash with his Wimbledon commitments).

Agassi will be on hand to coach Djokovic for all of Wimbledon (Getty)



Djokovic has grown accustomed to not playing any tournaments between the French Open and Wimbledon in recent years, but said he had sought a wild card this week because he was in need of matches.

At this stage last year, when he had won the year’s first two Grand Slam tournaments to become the first man since 1969 to hold all four of the sport’s major titles, he had played 47 matches. This year he has played just 31 after a series of early defeats.

“I'm aware of the fact that I'm not at the level that I was in previous years, but sooner or later this kind of experience had to happen, and eventually, sooner or later, I had to deal with these kind of challenges,” Djokovic said.

“It came right now and I have to accept it. I have to try to work on the court and off the court in order to figure out a way how to get back to the desired level. I'm in the process. How long it's going to take, I don't know. I can't predict the future, but I can do something that’s in my power, and that’s to really be as committed as possible when I’m playing on the tour and when I’m training.”

Djokovic has struggled for form in recent months ( Getty )

Although he insisted that he was not over-concerned about his form, Djokovic added: “It does feel different to 12 months ago, of course. Twelve months ago I had four Grand Slams under my belt and I went into Wimbledon completely different mentally compared with how I am today. I still have to trust myself, my abilities to play well, and to win against anybody on any surface.

“I have that in the back of my mind. I will just try to reach that consistency level that I need, because I felt like that's something that I was lacking. It was better in the last two months, but I have days where I play really well and days where it's a bit different. It's a work in progress and I've got to stay tuned.”

Eastbourne’s profile has risen sharply with the award of three wild cards in recent days, with Angelique Kerber and Simona Halep, the world No 1 and No 2 respectively, joining Djokovic in wanting to fine-tune their Wimbledon preparations here.

Kerber’s difficult first half of the year was highlighted by her first-round exit from the French Open. “I learned a lot during the last six months,” the German said, saying that she was looking forward to returning to Wimbledon, where she reached the final last year.

Kerber is looking forward to returning to Wimbledon (Bongarts/Getty)



Halep was runner-up at the French Open earlier this month and admitted she still found it hard not to think about how she had let victory slip from her grasp against Jelena Ostapenko, who trailed 3-0 in the deciding set at Roland Garros. However, the Romanian said she had been refreshed by a brief holiday in Greece and now had her sights on the world No 1 position, which is within her grasp.

“At this moment I say that there is no reason to have pressure,” Halep said when it was pointed out to here that both Kerber and Andy Murray, the men’s world No 1, had struggled after getting to the top. “You reach your goal and then you have to relax and to play better. But you never know. I have no idea, so first I have to get there, and then I will tell you.”

Petra Kvitova, who won the title at Edgbaston on Sunday, pulled out of the tournament here with an abdominal injury but said she expects to be fit for Wimbledon.