  1. Sport
  2. Tennis

Rafa Nadal in reaching distance of tenth French Open title after cruising past Dominic Thiem in semi-finals

The 31-year-old Spaniard, back to his best after his Roland Garros reign suffered a two-year hiatus, brushed aside the sixth seed with an impressive show of force

Click to follow
The Independent Online
rafa-nadal.jpg
The Spaniard will take on Stan Wawrinka in the final Getty

Claycourt king Rafa Nadal marched into his 10th French Open final after demolishing rising Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-3 6-4 6-0 on Court Philippe Chatrier on Friday.

The 31-year-old Spaniard, back to his best after his Roland Garros reign suffered a two-year hiatus, brushed aside the sixth seed with an impressive show of force.

Thiem had reached the semi-final without dropping a set and had trounced defending champion Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals, but after starting brightly in the early evening sunshine his challenge disappeared into the encroaching shadows.

dominic-thiem.jpg

The youngster was brushed aside by Nadal (Getty)

Nadal has dropped only 29 games to reach the final -- surpassing his previous best of 35 in 2012.

Waiting for him will be Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka who outlasted world number one Andy Murray in an epic five-setter.

Reuters

Comments