Rafael Nadal reaches Miami Open final with routine victory against Fabio Fognini

Rafael Nadal will bid to make it fifth time lucky in the Miami Open final after beating Fabio Fognini in a routine last-four victory.

Nadal will now meet the winner of Nick Kyrgios and Roger Federer in a showpiece contest that he has lost on four previous occasions.

The untroubled Spaniard never faced a break point in breezing past insipid Italian Fognini 6-1 7-5, and can now bid to end a sequence of Miami final defeats dating back to 2005.

Federer triumphed in that meeting 12 years ago, before Nadal lost to Nikolay Davydenko in 2008, then Novak Djokovic in both 2011 and 2014.

