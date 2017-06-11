There have been times in the recent past when you wondered if Rafael Nadal would ever win another Grand Slam title, but the 31-year-old Spaniard added another chapter to his remarkable story by winning the French Open once again.

Three years of frustration at his loss of form - largely the result of injuries to a body which he has put through so much pain - ended in the joy of becoming the first man ever to win one Grand Slam event 10 times.

Nadal beat Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 in an utterly one-sided final to win the 15th Grand Slam title of his career, which puts him second in the all-time list, just three behind his great friend and rival, Roger Federer.

Nadal is one of eight men who have won all four of the sport’s great tournaments at least once, but it is his achievements on the red clay of Roland Garros that mark him out as a player unlike any other. He has won 79 of the 81 matches he has played on these courts and this was the third time that he has won the title without dropping a set.

Nadal has now the French Open ten times (Getty)



Bjorn Borg keeps the record for dropping the fewest number of games in winning the French Open (32 in 1978), but Nadal’s total of 35 games conceded here beat his previous best of 41, which he had set in 2008.

At 31 he is the oldest men’s champion at Roland Garros since 34-year-old Andres Gimeno won the title in 1972.

Having also finished runner-up at the Australian Open in January, Nadal is now putting pressure on Andy Murray at the top of the world rankings. Nadal will move up to No 2 in Monday’s updated list, one place ahead of Wawrinka and two ahead of Novak Djokovic, who falls to his lowest position for nearly eight years.

Nadal has the World No 1 ranking in his sights ( Getty )

In his post-match interview on the court Nadal tried to talk in his broken French, but said he felt so emotional that he would have to revert to English.

“The feeling that I have here is impossible to describe and it’s difficult to compare with other places,” he said.

“For me the nerves, the adrenalin that I feel when I play in this court is impossible to compare with any other feelings. For me it’s without a doubt the most important event in my career without a doubt. To win again here is something that I can’t describe.”

Nadal and Wawrinka embrace at the net ( Getty )

At the presentation ceremony Nadal’s uncle and coach, Toni, came on to the court to hand him a special replica of the Coupe des Mousqetaires, which is presented to the winner. Wawrinka, who thanked the crowd for their support, said Nadal had simply been “too good”.

Wawrinka, who had played so well to beat Murray in the match of the tournament in the semi-finals, was never in the contest. Nadal had said beforehand that he would need to keep the 32-year-old Swiss pegged back, denying him the room to deliver his hammer-blow ground strokes, and was as good as his word.

Wawrinka, who had won all three of his previous Grand Slam finals, was repeatedly pushed deep into the court as Nadal piled on the pressure with the length and weight of his shots.

Nadal poses with his uncle Toni ( Getty )

Whether it was his huge top-spun forehand or his relentlessly consistent backhand, Nadal kept hitting the ball to a near-perfect length, as he has for most of this tournament.

The Spaniard is a remarkable competitor at the highest level; this was his eighth victory in his last nine matches in Grand Slam tournament against top 10 opponents.

Nadal had won 15 of his previous 18 meetings with Wawrinka. The Swiss had won three of their last six and arrived in the final on a 10-match winning streak, but Nadal was always the outstanding favourite after enjoying a superb clay-court season, losing only one match.

The Spaniard was on top from the very start. There were times when even Wawrinka stopped to applaud, as he did after one astonishing shot midway through the second set.

Nadal was given a rapturous reception from the Paris crowd ( Getty )

Wawrinka seemed to be in charge of the point when he drove Nadal out wide with a ferocious backhand, but the Spaniard returned it with interest, hammering a flat and low forehand down the line over the highest part of the net for a winner which landed just inside the court.

The weather was typical of the whole fortnight as the crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier basked in 28C sunshine on another glorious afternoon. What a contrast this tournament has been to last year, when the sun barely shone for two weeks.

The warmth of the sunshine was matched by the warmth of the support for both men, even if Nadal has never quite enjoyed the level of affection that you might think such an extraordinary champion would deserve in a stadium where he has achieved so much.

On this occasion the support appeared evenly split between the Spaniard and the Swiss, who as a French speaker is especially popular in these parts. Nadal and Wawrinka were the first pair of 30-somethings to contest a final at Roland Garros since 1969.

No words 😍



Simply incredible from Nadal #RG17 pic.twitter.com/dOzuDlx6A3 — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) June 11, 2017

Nadal was immediately into his stride, winning his opening service game to love, and Wawrinka was soon having to fight ferociously to keep up with the pace. He saved four break points in levelling for 2-2, but from that moment Nadal put his foot on the accelerator.

Winning seven games in a row, Nadal took the first set and was very quickly 3-0 up in the second. Not even an official warning for taking too long between serves could knock the Spaniard out of his stride.

Having won only three points in the first three games of the second set, Wawrinka steadied the ship by winning his next two service games, but Nadal was not to be denied. At 5-3 Nadal went to set point when a thrilling rally ended with Wawrinka hitting a forehand long, upon which he smashed his racket on the ground, for which he earned a code violation. Nadal served out for the set on the next point.

There was no let-up by the Spaniard in the third set as Nadal broke serve in the opening game. Wawrinka’s frustration at being so comprehensively outplayed was reflected in a moment when he served at 1-3 down in the third set.

After winning a drop shot exchange with a deft cross-court backhand he milked the applause of an appreciative crowd who respected the Swiss player’s unflinching effort. It was not long before normal service was resumed, however, as Nadal broke serve to take a 4-1 lead.

At 1-5 Wawrinka went 15-40 down, saved the first match point but netted a volley on the second as Nadal completed his victory in just two hours and five minutes. The final ended in a familiar sight as Nadal fell on his back in celebration.

Given the way that he has played here over the last fortnight it might not be the last time we witness such scenes.