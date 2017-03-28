The Miami Open has fallen into a state of disrepair. Once heralded as tennis’ premier event away from the Grand Slams, the tournament’s ageing Key Biscayne complex has suffered from a sustained lack of investment in recent years, with grumbles about the locker rooms, bathrooms, crowded grounds and the temporary second stadium increasingly common.

But while the Tennis Center at Crandon Park crumbles into its old age, with Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross interested in moving the tournament 18 miles north to his team's stadium, tennis’ greatest star continues to glide gracefully into his. Roger Federer turns 36 this year and yet continues to remain at the very top of the sport he has dominated for so long.

His latest victory, a graceful straight sets triumph over Juan Martin del Potro, must rank up there with one of his finest in recent seasons. On Monday evening, the Swiss rolled back the years to beat the pre-tournament favourite 6-3, 6-4, in little over 80 minutes of sublime shot-making and flawless tennis.

Even the largely South American crowd had to bow to his majesty. Throughout the match they loudly chanted “Ole, Ole, Ole – DelPo, DelPo, DelPo” with Federer himself conceding: “Shortly before we walked out on the court, I could sense the atmosphere.”

But by the end of the non-contest, Federer’s serve unbroken, a loud chant of “Let’s go, Roger” rang out around the old court. A banner proclaiming ‘Roger, Peru loves u’ was unfurled. Another crowd converted.

“In the end it was really nice,” a smiling Federer added. “Great opponent, great crowd, great weather.”

Federer made light work of the vociferously supported Del Potro ( Getty )

It is already difficult to believe that at the start of the season, Federer had his lowest career ranking in 16 years and was fending off questions on his retirement plans, having taken five months to recover from knee surgery. It is even more difficult to believe that by the end of January, he was Australian Open champion for a fifth time, a five-set victory over Rafael Nadal making him the oldest man to win a Grand Slam since Ken Rosewall in 1972.

Any lingering suspicions that Federer’s triumph was largely down to good fortune – with both Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic suffering surprise early exits in Melbourne – were shot down a few weeks later when Federer extended his Indian summer into Indian Wells, winning a 90th career title which moved him to 6th in the ATP rankings. And so to Miami, where he is aiming to complete the taxing Sunshine Double for a third time.

Fans taking in the action at the Crandon Park Tennis Center ( Getty )

The youngster Frances Tiafoe was brushed aside in the second round, Del Potro in the third. Roberto Bautista Agut awaits in the fourth, a man who Federer has yet to drop a set against in his five previous meetings. The omens look good.

Key to his imperious form has been his newly aggressive backhand as well as a refined return of serve, an evolution of the kamikaze SABR technique he utilised two seasons ago. In recent tournaments, Federer has been taking the ball far earlier than is his custom, coming over the backhand more often. If the short-hop SABR felt like a drastic all-or-nothing power-play, his current method of returning does not leave him as vulnerable to passing shots down the line. It left Del Potro completely bewildered.

And then there are the factors outside of his control, such as the poor form of his main rivals. Djokovic has continued to suffer for form while Murray suffered an early exit in Melbourne before injuring his elbow, with compatriot Stan Wawrinka still struggling to compete with Federer at his finest. The stars have very much aligned for Federer in 2017.

Maria Sharapova's comeback divides opinion







16 show all Maria Sharapova's comeback divides opinion





























1/16 The Maria Sharapova wildcard debate A number of current and former tennis pros have weighed in with their opinion on whether or not Sharapova should be handed a series of wildcards as she returns from her suspension for taking the cardiac drug meldonium. AFP/Getty

2/16 Caroline Wozniacki "First of all I think she's a good draw for tennis, women's tennis in general. But two, I think it's questionable allowing - no matter who it is - a player that is still banned to play a tournament that week. So from the tournament side I think it's disrespectful to the other players and the WTA. Obviously rules are twisted and turned in favour of who wants to do what." Getty

3/16 Victoria Azarenka "She has such a huge fanbase and obviously that's going to bring more attraction to see how she will do, so I think it's good for tennis, good entertainment." Getty

4/16 Dominika Cibulkova “I don’t think it is right but what can we do about it? She’s still banned but she can come on site on Wednesday, that’s pretty strange." Getty

5/16 Angelique Kerber "It's a little bit strange for the players that she can walk on site on Wednesday and she can play on Wednesday." Getty

6/16 Heather Watson “From the tournament standpoint, she will bring in the crowds and make money. But, from a moral standpoint, you should have to work your way back up if you've been on a ban. It just seems a bit easy.” Getty

7/16 Simona Halep "Her return is good for tennis, she is impatient, she wants to play and win." Getty

8/16 Venus Williams "I think the bodies have made their decision, and she has an opportunity to come back and continue her career. I think she should be allowed to continue that. If people want to give her wildcards, I guess that's the tournaments' decision as they weigh other wildcards. It will be nice to have her back in the game." Getty

9/16 Svetlana Kuznetsova "I understand, because if we talk about cheaters, people who cheat, you would say, 'Why would cheaters get a wildcard?'. But then if there is some mistake, you know, it's a little bit of a different story." Getty

10/16 Andy Murray "I think you should really have to work your way back." Getty

11/16 Roger Federer "It´s a tough one. What do you want me to tell you? Like you said, because it´s the first, it kind of is what it is. You know, some people will like it; some people won´t. She paid the price for what she did, so that´s all you can say there." Getty

12/16 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga "It's like if you give a sweet to a kid who did a bad thing, it's going to do it again. It sends the wrong message." Getty

13/16 Andy Roddick "If there's a smaller event that will benefit from having Maria, I don't begrudge them giving her the card. The Grand Slams are different. They're held to a higher standard because there's so much interest in them." Getty

14/16 Nick Kyrgios "I'm anti-anything that's performance-enhancing, massively against it. I'm not the one to say what [violators] should -- or shouldn't -- get afterwards, but it doesn't make sense to support people who cheat." Getty

15/16 Jack Sock I don't know. It's a tournament director's decision who gets [wild cards]. As a player, I have no say one way or another." Getty

16/16 And as for Maria herself? The Russian has stayed silent on her impending return, which will be on April 26 at the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart. Getty

Of course, Federer is far from assured of a third triumph in Key Biscayne; Wawrinka, Nadal and a newly consistent Nick Kyrgios all remain in the draw, while Federer acknowledged after his win against Del Potro on Monday that he was nervous of playing matches on successive days – something he has rarely managed since returning from his long injury lay-off.

But there is little doubt that the 35-year-old, seemingly against all odds, is playing at a level approaching his best once again. Given the woes of his rivals he will head into the 2017 French Open, rather improbably, as one of the tournament favourites. Quite unlike the Miami Open, it appears Federer is only getting better with age.