Roger Federer outclasses Rafael Nadal once more to claim Miami Open title

Roger Federer's remarkable season continues after the 18-time Grand Slam winner outclassed and overpowered Rafael Nadal to lift the Miami Open title on Sunday afternoon.

The Swiss beat his old adversary 6-3 6-4 in a thrilling final at Crandon Park.

Federer's stunning resurgence moves from strength to strength after the 35-year-old took a six-month break last season to recover from a knee injury.

Prior to Sunday's victory, Federer had emerged victorious at both the Australian Open and Indian Wells Masters.

Seeded fourth in Miami, the Swiss survived a series of early scares in a tight first set in the final, and it was he who eventually made his move in the eighth game to convert a break point at the third attempt and give himself a chance to serve for it.

Having opened the door, he powered his way through it with a confident service game to take the set 6-3.

Nadal, who was disturbed by a drone flying above the court as he prepared to serve early in the second set, had to defend two break points at 3-3 with Federer's backhand in full flow, but he could not resist at the next time of asking.

A net cord which left the Spaniard in a hopeless position at 30-all handed his opponent another chance to break, and he forced an error to take a 5-4 lead and the opportunity to serve for the title.

Nadal was given hope when Federer opened with a double fault, but he restored parity with a glorious backhand pass and served out to secure victory.

Nadal still leads their career head-to-head record at 23-14, due entirely to his superiority on clay, but Federer now leads 10-9 on hardcourt.

Additional reporting by PA