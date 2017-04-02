  1. Sport
Roger Federer outclasses Rafael Nadal once more to claim Miami Open title

The Swiss beat his old adversary 6-3 6-4 in Florida

Federer vs Nadal, Miami Open final 2017 - in pictures

  • 1/14 Roger Federer wins the Miami Open

    Roger Federer denied Rafael Nadal a first Miami Open title as he powered his way to a straight-sets victory in Sunday's final.

    Getty Images

  • 2/14 The two veterans before the match

    Federer was attempting to win his third Miami Open title; Nadal his first.

    Getty

  • 3/14 Federer starts brightly

    Federer started the match in fine form, with his first serve averaging above 120mph.

    Getty Images

  • 4/14 Nadal fights fire with fire

    But Nadal also came racing out the blocks, impressing with his powerful groundstrokes.

    Getty Images

  • 5/14 A powerful return of serve

    Key to Federer's success at Indian Wells and Miami has been his aggressive return of serves, and Nadal seemed taken aback with how quickly he was stepping in to blast the ball back down the line.

    Getty Images

  • 6/14 Nadal broken

    Eventually Nadal's serve was broken, with Federer taking a 1-0 lead.

    Getty Images

  • 7/14 Federer serves

    The second set followed a similar pattern to the first, with Federer's serve magnificent.

    Getty

  • 8/14 Nadal in action

    Again Nadal started well, but again he was broken late on during the set.

    Getty

  • 9/14 Federer races to return on his forehand

    Federer forced an error to take a 5-4 lead and the opportunity to serve for the title.

    Getty

  • 10/14 Relief

    Federer successfully served for the match and looked visibly moved to win his first Miami Open title in over a decade.

    Getty Images

  • 11/14 Crandon Park erupts

    The ageing Crandon Park erupted when Federer sealed the title, despite large number of Latin America fans urging Nadal on.

    Getty

  • 12/14 Posing with the ballboys and girls

    The champ poses for a celebratory picture.

    Getty Images

  • 13/14 Trophy time

    And there is a burst of orange ticker-tape when he collects his trophy.

    Getty Images

  • 14/14 Success

    Victory means Federer has now completed the Sunshine Double three times in his career.

    Getty Images

Roger Federer's remarkable season continues after the 18-time Grand Slam winner outclassed and overpowered Rafael Nadal to lift the Miami Open title on Sunday afternoon.

The Swiss beat his old adversary 6-3 6-4 in a thrilling final at Crandon Park.

Federer's stunning resurgence moves from strength to strength after the 35-year-old took a six-month break last season to recover from a knee injury.

Prior to Sunday's victory, Federer had emerged victorious at both the Australian Open and Indian Wells Masters.

Seeded fourth in Miami, the Swiss survived a series of early scares in a tight first set in the final, and it was he who eventually made his move in the eighth game to convert a break point at the third attempt and give himself a chance to serve for it.

nadal.jpg
Nadal struggled in vain against Federer's class (Getty)

Having opened the door, he powered his way through it with a confident service game to take the set 6-3.

Nadal, who was disturbed by a drone flying above the court as he prepared to serve early in the second set, had to defend two break points at 3-3 with Federer's backhand in full flow, but he could not resist at the next time of asking.

A net cord which left the Spaniard in a hopeless position at 30-all handed his opponent another chance to break, and he forced an error to take a 5-4 lead and the opportunity to serve for the title.

Nadal was given hope when Federer opened with a double fault, but he restored parity with a glorious backhand pass and served out to secure victory.

Nadal still leads their career head-to-head record at 23-14, due entirely to his superiority on clay, but Federer now leads 10-9 on hardcourt.

Additional reporting by PA

