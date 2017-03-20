Roger Federer's remarkable return to the top of the men's game continues after winning the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

The 35-year-old's career was in question last year after a knee injury saw him miss the second half of the season, but he produced a stunning comeback win in January when he claimed an 18th grand slam title with victory at the Australian Open.

And arguably the game's greatest player followed that up in the desert, beating countryman Stan Wawrinka 6-4 7-5 in Sunday's final.

It is the fifth time he has won the tournament, drawing level with Novak Djokovic, becoming the oldest winner of a Masters 1000 event and on this evidence there may be plenty more to come.

The victory was thoroughly deserved as he played electric tennis throughout and carried that on against Wawrinka, who was in tears at the end of the match.

Stan Wawrinka was reduced to tears at the end of the match ( Getty )

After serve had dominated the first set, Wawrinka blinked first and Federer broke at 5-4 to take the lead.

Wawrinka, a three-time grand slam champion but with only one Masters title to his name, responded immediately and took Federer's serve for the first time in the week in the opening game of the set, ending 42 consecutive holds for the veteran.

Federer hit back to level at 2-2 before he made another crucial break at 6-5, which was enough to seal the victory - a 90th career title.

He said during the on-court presentation: “I came here for the first time 17 years ago. To be the champion again, I can't tell you what it means to me.

“This has been a fairytale week once again. I'm still on the comeback.”