Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will meet in the final of the Miami Open this evening – the third final the pair have contested this year.

Federer was made to work hard in his semi-final against the Australian Nick Kyrgios, requiring over three hours on court to beat his rival in three sets.

The veteran Swiss is aiming to complete the Sunshine Double for the third time in his career, having beaten his compatriot Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 7-5 in an all-Swiss Indian Wells final last month.

Rafael Nadal is meanwhile seeking to win the Miami Open for the first time in his career. The 30-year-old has played in the final on four occasions and lost them all, losing to Federer in 2005, Nikolay Davydenko in 2008 and Novak Djokovic in 2011 and 2014.

Federer won when the pair met in the final of the Australian Open ( Getty )

What time is it?

Federer and Nadal will meet in the final of the Miami Open on Sunday 2 April.

The players are due on court shortly after 6pm.

Where can I watch it?

Sky Sports 3 will be showing live coverage of the eagerly-awaited match, with their programme beginning at 6pm.

Maria Sharapova's comeback divides opinion







16 show all Maria Sharapova's comeback divides opinion





























1/16 The Maria Sharapova wildcard debate A number of current and former tennis pros have weighed in with their opinion on whether or not Sharapova should be handed a series of wildcards as she returns from her suspension for taking the cardiac drug meldonium. AFP/Getty

2/16 Caroline Wozniacki "First of all I think she's a good draw for tennis, women's tennis in general. But two, I think it's questionable allowing - no matter who it is - a player that is still banned to play a tournament that week. So from the tournament side I think it's disrespectful to the other players and the WTA. Obviously rules are twisted and turned in favour of who wants to do what." Getty

3/16 Victoria Azarenka "She has such a huge fanbase and obviously that's going to bring more attraction to see how she will do, so I think it's good for tennis, good entertainment." Getty

4/16 Dominika Cibulkova “I don’t think it is right but what can we do about it? She’s still banned but she can come on site on Wednesday, that’s pretty strange." Getty

5/16 Angelique Kerber "It's a little bit strange for the players that she can walk on site on Wednesday and she can play on Wednesday." Getty

6/16 Heather Watson “From the tournament standpoint, she will bring in the crowds and make money. But, from a moral standpoint, you should have to work your way back up if you've been on a ban. It just seems a bit easy.” Getty

7/16 Simona Halep "Her return is good for tennis, she is impatient, she wants to play and win." Getty

8/16 Venus Williams "I think the bodies have made their decision, and she has an opportunity to come back and continue her career. I think she should be allowed to continue that. If people want to give her wildcards, I guess that's the tournaments' decision as they weigh other wildcards. It will be nice to have her back in the game." Getty

9/16 Svetlana Kuznetsova "I understand, because if we talk about cheaters, people who cheat, you would say, 'Why would cheaters get a wildcard?'. But then if there is some mistake, you know, it's a little bit of a different story." Getty

10/16 Andy Murray "I think you should really have to work your way back." Getty

11/16 Roger Federer "It´s a tough one. What do you want me to tell you? Like you said, because it´s the first, it kind of is what it is. You know, some people will like it; some people won´t. She paid the price for what she did, so that´s all you can say there." Getty

12/16 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga "It's like if you give a sweet to a kid who did a bad thing, it's going to do it again. It sends the wrong message." Getty

13/16 Andy Roddick "If there's a smaller event that will benefit from having Maria, I don't begrudge them giving her the card. The Grand Slams are different. They're held to a higher standard because there's so much interest in them." Getty

14/16 Nick Kyrgios "I'm anti-anything that's performance-enhancing, massively against it. I'm not the one to say what [violators] should -- or shouldn't -- get afterwards, but it doesn't make sense to support people who cheat." Getty

15/16 Jack Sock I don't know. It's a tournament director's decision who gets [wild cards]. As a player, I have no say one way or another." Getty

16/16 And as for Maria herself? The Russian has stayed silent on her impending return, which will be on April 26 at the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart. Getty

How did the two men reach the final?

Roger Federer needed more than three hours to outlast Kyrgios 7-6(9) 6-7(9) 7-6(5) in a pulsating Miami Open semi-final on Friday to set up another mouthwatering final clash with Nadal.

The Swiss, who has won two of his last three tournaments including the Australian Open, had to dig deep to get through a second straight test after fending off a match point in his quarter-final victory over Tomas Berdych.

In the third round Federer beat Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets, while he comfortably saw off Juan Martín del Potro in the third round in an impressive performance. The young American Frances Tiafoe was safely dispatched in the first match.

Federer made light work of the vociferously supported Del Potro ( Getty )

Nadal, who lost all four of his previous Miami Open finals, will be out to snap a run of three straight defeats against Federer, including in the Melbourne final and at Indian Wells.

The Spaniard has enjoyed a far smoother route to the final. He beat both Fabio Fognini and Jack Sock in straight sets, in the semi-finals and quarter-finals respectively.

The veteran Nicolas Mahut was swept aside in the fourth round, with Nadal recovering from a slight blip against Philipp Kohlschreiber – he was bagelled in the first set – to win in three. Dudi Sela was seen off with little trouble in the second.

What are they saying?

Roger Federer: "It's great winning this way, especially of course I remember the loss against him few years ago.

"I know I can't always show my fighting skills because everything else sort of takes over."

Rafa Nadal: "Winning here would be something great, and an important title I haven't won. I served well (today). That gives you calm when you have opportunities on the return."

Head to head record:

Overall:

P36. Roger Federer 13-23 Rafael Nadal.

Last five:

2017 Indian Wells Masters, hard-outdoor, R16, Federer, 6-2, 6-3.

2017 Australian Open, hard-outdoor, F, Federer, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

2015 Basel, hard-indoor, F, Federer, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

2014 Australian Open, hard-outdoor, SF, Nadal, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-3.

2013 Tour Championship-London, hard-indoor, SF, Nadal, 7-5, 6-3.

Further reading:

Odds:

Federer to win: 7/10

​Nadal to win: 15/13