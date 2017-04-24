World No 1 Serena Williams has branded Ilie Nastase's alleged comments against the tennis players' unborn child as racist.

The 70-year-old coach, a former No 1 himself, was heard to have said "Let's see what colour it has. Chocolate with milk?" ahead of Romania's FedCup tie with Great Britain.

Williams responded to the remarks through a post on her Instagram account.

"It disappoints me to know we live in a society where people like Ilie Nastase can make such racist comments towards myself and unborn child, and sexist comments against my peers," she said.

"I have said it once and I'll say it again, this world has come so far but yet we have so much further to go."

More to follow.