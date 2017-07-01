  1. Sport
Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray pledges to 'give it everything I have' as World No 1 steps up efforts to be fit

Murray is attempting to overcome a hip injury to be fit in time for The Championships, although admitted that he may have to play through the pain barrier over the next two weeks

Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray's route to the final

  • 1/8 Andy Murray has a tricky route to the final

    The defending champion goes into the competition with a hip complaint

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 2/8 1st round: Alexander Bublik (Russia, world No 134)

    Came through three rounds of qualifying to earn place in main draw for the first time. Has been playing mostly on Challenger tour this year or trying to qualify for tournaments on main tour

    Getty

  • 3/8 2nd round: Joao Sousa (Portugal, world No 58)

    The 28-year-old Portuguese is a consistent performer but has lost all seven of his previous meetings with Murray, four of which have been at Grand Slam tournaments

    Bongarts/Getty Images

  • 4/8 3rd round: Fabio Fognini (Italy, world No 29)

    Has won three of his previous six meetings with Murray, but all of his victories came on his favoured surface of clay

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 5/8 4th round: Lucas Pouille (France, world No 15)

    The stylish Frenchman has made great progress in the last two years but has failed to take a set off Murray in any of their previous four meetings. Pouille is seeded to meet Nick Kyrgios in the third round

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 6/8 Quarter-finals: Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland, world No 5)

    Beat Murray in the semi-finals of the French Open earlier this month and has won eight of their 18 career meetings, but grass tilts the odds in favour of the Scot, who has won both their previous encounters on the surface

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 7/8 Semi-finals: Rafael Nadal (Spain, world No 2)

    Nadal has won all three of his previous Wimbledon encounters with Murray and 17 of their 24 career meetings. Murray, oddly enough, has won two of his last three matches on clay against the Spaniard

    Getty Images

  • 8/8 Final: Novak Djokovic (Serbia, world No 4)

    The seedings suggest Djokovic should make the final though on recent form Roger Federer seems much more likely to get there. Djokovic has won 25 of his 36 career meetings with but Murray won their only encounter here in the 2013 final

    Getty Images

Andy Murray pledged to “give it everything I have over the next two weeks” as he stepped up his efforts to be fit for the start of Wimbledon on Monday.

The world No 1, whose preparations for the defence of his trophy have been hampered by a hip injury, had three more practice sessions on court here on Saturday. By the end of the afternoon he was even jogging through the grounds of the All England Club.

Murray, who is due to open play on Centre Court on Monday against Alexander Bublik, said he was “focusing on myself at the moment and trying to prepare as best I can”.

He added: “You can’t worry about what other players are doing. You can only control what you do. I’ll give it everything I have over the next two weeks.”

Asked about the pain barrier he might have to play through here, Murray said: “Tennis is a tough sport and the demands we put on our bodies on a daily basis are huge. It’s rare to find a player that is 100 per cent fit, but that’s the brutal reality of most elite sport.

“It’s about managing your body and your training as best you can so that when the time comes you’re as ready as possible to perform at the highest level.”

andy-murray-gbr.jpg
Murray's preparations for Wimbledon have been hampered by a hip injury (Getty)

He added: “Players going into tournaments with injuries and niggles is nothing new, and it happens frequently on the tour [and in other sports].

“The schedule is demanding and matches are often tough on the body, so it’s often about recovery and getting yourself ready for the next match.  Over the years I have entered plenty of tournaments with less than ideal preparation. You just need to accept that it will be the case sometimes and find a way.”

Murray admitted his early defeat in the Aegon Championships at Queen’s Club last week had been a setback in his Wimbledon build-up.

murray-warm-up.jpg
Murray warming up ahead of his Saturday practice session (Getty)

“Queen’s has generally been good for my Wimbledon preparation over the years and I’ve played some good matches and finals there, but I have also lost early before there and gone on to do well,” he said.

“The planning and preparation hasn’t gone as I would have liked, but I need to put that behind me and focus on how I am going to win on Monday.”

Murray is in danger of losing his world No 1 ranking over the next fortnight but said he did not give any thought to the pressures of being at the top of the rankings.

“I’ve always tried to focus on each match and not get too caught up in looking ahead,” he said. “So far this year has been difficult, with injuries and illness. It’s important that I get back to winning ways and that’s all I am thinking about.”

Wimbledon 2017: Men's contenders

  • 1/10 Andy Murray - No 1 seed

    Murray will be defending Wimbledon title, and looking for his third triumph at the championships this year. However, he has suffered a setback in his warm-up prior to the tournament, struggling with a hip injury and being forced to withdraw from an exhibition match in Hurlingham.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 2/10 Novak Djokovic – No 2 seed

    The Serb is still looking for a revival this season after a long-lasting breakdown in form, which cost him his No 1 spot last year. Djokovic hopes to benefit from teaming up with The 1992 Championships champion Andre Agassi.

    Getty Images

  • 3/10 Roger Federer – No 3 seed

    After winning the Australian Open in January, Federer skipped the clay-court season in order to maximise his preparation before grass tournaments start. After his impressive win at Halle, the Swiss is set to fight for his eight Wimbledon title.

    Bongarts/Getty Images

  • 4/10 Rafael Nadal – No 4 seed

    Although Nadal won his favourite Roland Garros earlier in June, he says he is not “at the level he wants to compete” before Wimbledon. He lost an exhibition match in Hurlingham 6-3 6-2 to Tomas Berdych in just 59 minutes.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 5/10 Stan Wawrinka – No 5 seed

    Wawrinka was upset by Feliciano Lopez in the first round of Queen’s. Wimbledon remains the only Grand Slam tournament the Swiss has never won.

    Getty Images

  • 6/10 Milos Raonic – No 6 seed

    Similarly to Wawrinka, the Canadian left the Aegon Championships in the first round after being stunned by wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis. Raonic reached the Wimbledon final last year, losing to Andy Murray.

    Getty Images for LTA

  • 7/10 Marin Cilic – No 7 seed

    Cilic played in the Queen’s final last week, and lost to Feliciano Lopez 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (10-8) without losing a single game in the match.

    Getty Images

  • 8/10 Dominic Thiem – No 8 seed

    Thiem has beaten both Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal this year. However, he surprisingly lost in the first round of Antalaya Open to India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan two days ago.

    Getty Images

  • 9/10 Kei Nishikori – No 9 seed

    Nishikori had to retire in the round of 16 match at Halle Open against Karen Khatchanov. However, he was seen training as usual and should be ready for Wimbledon.

    Bongarts/Getty Images

  • 10/10 Alexander Zverev – No 10 seed

    Zverev reached the final at Halle Open, where he lost decisively to Roger Federer 6-1 6-3. The 20-year-old German, however, is playing best season of his career, reaching top 10 in the ATP ranking for the first time ever.

    Bongarts/Getty Images

He added: “The standard on the tour is high right now, so you can’t afford to look too far ahead. It’s one match at a time.”

Murray said he welcomed the fact that a new generation of young players were coming through to challenge the established elite.

“The tour is incredibly competitive just now and there are a lot of good young guys coming through – big-serving guys, who are going into matches with no fear, going for every ball, and that’s great for the sport.

“For me personally I love that. I see it as a challenge.  It’s motivating as it means I have to keep improving all the time.”

