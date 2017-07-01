Andy Murray pledged to “give it everything I have over the next two weeks” as he stepped up his efforts to be fit for the start of Wimbledon on Monday.

The world No 1, whose preparations for the defence of his trophy have been hampered by a hip injury, had three more practice sessions on court here on Saturday. By the end of the afternoon he was even jogging through the grounds of the All England Club.

Murray, who is due to open play on Centre Court on Monday against Alexander Bublik, said he was “focusing on myself at the moment and trying to prepare as best I can”.

He added: “You can’t worry about what other players are doing. You can only control what you do. I’ll give it everything I have over the next two weeks.”

Asked about the pain barrier he might have to play through here, Murray said: “Tennis is a tough sport and the demands we put on our bodies on a daily basis are huge. It’s rare to find a player that is 100 per cent fit, but that’s the brutal reality of most elite sport.

“It’s about managing your body and your training as best you can so that when the time comes you’re as ready as possible to perform at the highest level.”

Murray's preparations for Wimbledon have been hampered by a hip injury (Getty)

He added: “Players going into tournaments with injuries and niggles is nothing new, and it happens frequently on the tour [and in other sports].

“The schedule is demanding and matches are often tough on the body, so it’s often about recovery and getting yourself ready for the next match. Over the years I have entered plenty of tournaments with less than ideal preparation. You just need to accept that it will be the case sometimes and find a way.”

Murray admitted his early defeat in the Aegon Championships at Queen’s Club last week had been a setback in his Wimbledon build-up.

Murray warming up ahead of his Saturday practice session (Getty)

“Queen’s has generally been good for my Wimbledon preparation over the years and I’ve played some good matches and finals there, but I have also lost early before there and gone on to do well,” he said.

“The planning and preparation hasn’t gone as I would have liked, but I need to put that behind me and focus on how I am going to win on Monday.”

Murray is in danger of losing his world No 1 ranking over the next fortnight but said he did not give any thought to the pressures of being at the top of the rankings.

“I’ve always tried to focus on each match and not get too caught up in looking ahead,” he said. “So far this year has been difficult, with injuries and illness. It’s important that I get back to winning ways and that’s all I am thinking about.”

He added: “The standard on the tour is high right now, so you can’t afford to look too far ahead. It’s one match at a time.”

Murray said he welcomed the fact that a new generation of young players were coming through to challenge the established elite.

“The tour is incredibly competitive just now and there are a lot of good young guys coming through – big-serving guys, who are going into matches with no fear, going for every ball, and that’s great for the sport.

“For me personally I love that. I see it as a challenge. It’s motivating as it means I have to keep improving all the time.”