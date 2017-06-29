Ivan Lendl insists he is “not at all” worried by the hip injury which has troubled Andy Murray this week and says he is “very pleased” with the Scot’s preparations for the defence of his title at Wimbledon next week.

Murray has not been on court since he practised with Grigor Dimitrov on Tuesday and has pulled out of his scheduled exhibition match at Hurlingham on Friday because of his hip problem.

However, Lendl insisted: “We’ll see what the weather is like [tomorrow]. If the weather is good I am sure we will practise.”

Although Murray’s Wimbledon build-up has not gone as he planned – he lost to the Australian Jordan Thompson in his first match at the Aegon Championships at Queen’s Club last week and has pulled out of both his planned exhibition matches this week – Lendl said he was happy with where the Scot is at in terms of his preparations.

“I’m very pleased with the two weeks we’ve had,” he said. “He was hitting two days ago with Dimitrov and hitting the ball great."

Lendl, who was speaking at a function to promote Superga footwear, added: “We had great weather. It’s more complicated when you have bad weather. I thought last year was more difficult because in two weeks we didn’t finish one practice on our own terms.

1/12 Andy Murray's mixed start to the new season After a superb end to 2016, World No 1 Andy Murray has endured something of a mixed start to 2017. Getty

2/12 Qatar Open - Runner-up Murray's incredible sequence of 28-straight victories was ended by Novak Djokovic in an epic Doha final. Murray won the second set but eventually lost 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 win in 2hr 54min. Getty

3/12 Australian Open - 4th Round Murray's hopes of winning a first Australian Open title were ended by World No 50 Mischa Zverev: the lowest-ranked player he had lost to at a Grand Slam since the 2006 Aussie Open. Getty

4/12 Dubai Open - Champion The Scot saw off Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in straight sets to win his first title of the season. But he failed to build on that form. AFP/Getty

5/12 Indian Wells - 2nd Round Murray was broken four times by the qualifier Vasek Pospisil, with the World No 129's serve-and-volley tactics catching Murray completely unaware. Getty

6/12 Miami Open - Withdrew Rocked by his defeat to Pospisil, Murray withdrew from the Miami Open because of an injury to his right elbow. "The focus is on getting ready for the clay-court season," he said. Getty

7/12 Monte-Carlo Masters - 3rd Round The results on clay were not any better than what came before. Murray lost in Monte Carlo on only his second match, to the clay-court specialist Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Getty

8/12 Barcelona Open - Semi-finals Victories over Feliciano López and revenge against Ramos-Vinolas offered hope that Murray was returning to form. But defeat in the semi-finals followed, to the promising Dominic Thiem. AFP/Getty

9/12 Madrid Open - 3rd Round "There were a lot of things that weren't particularly good today," Murray remarked after making 55 unforced errors to the 20-year-old Borna Coric. He lost in straight-sets, 6-3 6-3. Getty

10/12 Italian Open - 2nd Round Murray failed to win a single match at the Italian Open, which he won in 2016. World No 29 Fabio Fognini produced one of the finest performances of his career to win 6-2 6-4. Getty

11/12 French Open - Semi-finals Murray was unable to repeat his performance in 2016, when he reached the final, but he began to grow into some form in Paris. Beat the likes of Juan Martin del Potro, Karen Khachanov and Kei Nishikori in impressive fashion before eventually running out of gas against Stan Wawrinka, in an epic five-setter. Getty

12/12 Queen's Club - 1st Round Murray crashed out of Queen's to lucky loser Jordan Thompson; one of his worst results on grass in several years. Getty

“We were always chased off by the rain. We had two weeks of uninterrupted sunshine, and even though he didn't play well at Queen's, we had great practices.”

Murray went into the recent French Open out of form and under the weather, but Lendl said the world No 1’s current situation was very different. “Unlike Paris he is hitting the ball really well,” Lendl said. “Practice has gone well.”

Lendl thought Murray’s main problem going into Roland Garros had been the fact that he had not played enough matches. An elbow injury had forced the Scot to miss the Miami Masters and he made early exits at Indian Wells, Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome.

Lendl is not concerned by Murray's form(Getty)

“My feeling was, looking at him, that he was not picking the right shot because he hadn’t played enough and that he didn’t have the safety of saying: ‘OK, I can hit this shot 15 times in a row if I have to.’ That all comes from competition. That was a very simple look from my end saying: ‘Hey, let’s just do repetitions and see where it takes us’.”

From an unpromising start at the French Open Murray went on to reach the semi-finals before losing to Stan Wawrinka.

“He was a couple of points away from the final actually,” Lendl said. “I find it ironic in that match that he was two sets to one up with Stan being a better player in all three sets and then Andy was the better player in the fourth set and Stan won it. Where I was sitting, that's what I felt.”

Murray crashed out of Queen's to lucky loser Thompson (Getty )

Lendl said he had not been surprised by Thompson’s victory over Murray because “they are all great players on the tour”. He noted that Wawrinka and Milos Raonic, seeded No 2 and No 3 respectively at Queen’s, had also lost first time out on the same day as Murray.

“As you saw, the first match on grass is always tricky,” Lendl said. “All the guys who beat Stan, Milos and Andy had played qualifying or the previous week at a tournament.”

He added: “It was not that surprising. What was surprising was that it happened to three guys one after the other on the court. It's not that surprising to see those guys lose to a guy who had already been on grass for two weeks or played two or three matches. I don't care how good you are. We have seen that movie over and over.”

Lendl said the reason why players had been seeking exhibition matches this week was simply because they needed more time on grass. “That's [also] why Novak [Djokovic] is in Eastbourne," Lendl said. "He is not in Eastbourne because he likes Eastbourne, nothing against Eastbourne. He is there because he is looking for matches on grass.”