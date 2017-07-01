British duo Andy Murray and Johanna Konta both face a race against time to be fit for their first-round matches at Wimbledon on Monday.

Murray was paired with Kazakh qualifier Alexander Bublik in Friday's draw, while Konta is due to play Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei - but both Britons are struggling with injury.

A sore hip has caused Murray to pull out of two exhibition matches at Hurlingham this week and the world number one was seen struggling through three hours of practice at the All England Club on Friday.

Murray was hitting and serving smoothly but in between rallies limped, grimaced and occasionally bent over in apparent pain.

Asked after his first session if he would be playing against Bublik, Murray said: “I hope so, that's the plan. I'm practising again later. I just had a light practice this morning to see how I feel and I'll practise again later.”

After completing a second session at Aorangi Park, Murray added: “The session was good. I'm feeling okay.”

Murray is the top seed but is struggling with his form and fitness (Getty)



Konta's Wimbledon preparations have also been hampered after she suffered a heavy fall during her quarter-final win over Angelique Kerber at Eastbourne on Thursday.

The world number seven was due to face Karolina Pliskova in the last four but on Friday morning withdrew due to a spine injury.

“Whatever happens in the following 24 hours and the following 24 hours after that, I'll see once this 24 hours is up,” Konta said.

1/8 Johanna Konta faces a tough route to the final Konta has only ever won once at Wimbledon Getty

2/8 1st round: Su-Wei Hsieh (Taiwan, world No 112) Has rarely made an impact as a singles player but proved too wily for Konta at the recent French Open, winning their first-round match with a combination of gritty defence and clever variations of pace Getty Images for LTA

3/8 2nd round: Donna Vekic (Croatia, world No 57) Has only just turned 20 but made her Wimbledon debut four years ago. Her upward rise stalled at one stage but she has made significant progress this year and is a proven performer on grass Getty Images for LTA

4/8 3rd round: Roberta Vinci (Italy, world No 33) Reached the US Open final two years ago but has never gone beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon. Can trouble the best, however, with her astute net approaches and sound volleys AFP/Getty Images

5/8 4th round: Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic, world No 12) Was advised she might never play again after her left hand was seriously injured in a knife attack in her home in the Czech Republic six months ago but has made a stunning return. Won the title in Edgbaston last weekend and is twice a Wimbledon champion Getty Images

6/8 Quarter-finals: Simona Halep (Romania, world No 2) Hs reached one semi-final and one quarter-final at Wimbledon but is generally at her best on clay. Twice a French Open runner-up, she now has the world No 1 position in her sights Getty Images

7/8 Semi-finals: Elina Svitolina (Ukraine, world No 5) Has won four tournaments this year (Dubai, Taipei, Istanbul and Rome), which is more than any other player, and is currently at her highest position in the world rankings. However, the 22-year-old from Ukraine has never gone beyond the second round at Wimbledon Getty Images for LTA

8/8 Final: Angelique Kerber (Germany, world No 1) Last year’s runner-up has had a difficult year and is in danger of losing her place at the top of the world rankings. Lost in fourth round of Australian Open and in first round in Paris. Seeded to meet Karolina Pliskova in the semi-finals AFP/Getty Images

“It's definitely not an ideal situation. Again the most important thing is my health, regardless of the tournament next week, regardless of this week.

“Our seasons are very long. I'd like to think I have many years left in my career.”

Konta lost to Hsieh in the French Open first round last month but Bubik and Murray have never met before.

Bublik beat world number 15 Lucas Pouille at the Australian Open in January.