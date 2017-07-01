  1. Sport
Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray and Johanna Konta facing an increasingly anxious race to be fit for first-round

World No 1 Murray has been suffering from a sore hip while Konta has a spine injury

Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray's route to the final

  • 1/8 Andy Murray has a tricky route to the final

    The defending champion goes into the competition with a hip complaint

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 2/8 1st round: Alexander Bublik (Russia, world No 134)

    Came through three rounds of qualifying to earn place in main draw for the first time. Has been playing mostly on Challenger tour this year or trying to qualify for tournaments on main tour

    Getty

  • 3/8 2nd round: Joao Sousa (Portugal, world No 58)

    The 28-year-old Portuguese is a consistent performer but has lost all seven of his previous meetings with Murray, four of which have been at Grand Slam tournaments

    Bongarts/Getty Images

  • 4/8 3rd round: Fabio Fognini (Italy, world No 29)

    Has won three of his previous six meetings with Murray, but all of his victories came on his favoured surface of clay

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 5/8 4th round: Lucas Pouille (France, world No 15)

    The stylish Frenchman has made great progress in the last two years but has failed to take a set off Murray in any of their previous four meetings. Pouille is seeded to meet Nick Kyrgios in the third round

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 6/8 Quarter-finals: Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland, world No 5)

    Beat Murray in the semi-finals of the French Open earlier this month and has won eight of their 18 career meetings, but grass tilts the odds in favour of the Scot, who has won both their previous encounters on the surface

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 7/8 Semi-finals: Rafael Nadal (Spain, world No 2)

    Nadal has won all three of his previous Wimbledon encounters with Murray and 17 of their 24 career meetings. Murray, oddly enough, has won two of his last three matches on clay against the Spaniard

    Getty Images

  • 8/8 Final: Novak Djokovic (Serbia, world No 4)

    The seedings suggest Djokovic should make the final though on recent form Roger Federer seems much more likely to get there. Djokovic has won 25 of his 36 career meetings with but Murray won their only encounter here in the 2013 final

    Getty Images

British duo Andy Murray and Johanna Konta both face a race against time to be fit for their first-round matches at Wimbledon on Monday.

Murray was paired with Kazakh qualifier Alexander Bublik in Friday's draw, while Konta is due to play Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei - but both Britons are struggling with injury.

A sore hip has caused Murray to pull out of two exhibition matches at Hurlingham this week and the world number one was seen struggling through three hours of practice at the All England Club on Friday.

Murray was hitting and serving smoothly but in between rallies limped, grimaced and occasionally bent over in apparent pain.

Asked after his first session if he would be playing against Bublik, Murray said: “I hope so, that's the plan. I'm practising again later. I just had a light practice this morning to see how I feel and I'll practise again later.”

After completing a second session at Aorangi Park, Murray added: “The session was good. I'm feeling okay.”

murray-wimbledon-loss.jpg

Murray is the top seed but is struggling with his form and fitness (Getty)

Konta's Wimbledon preparations have also been hampered after she suffered a heavy fall during her quarter-final win over Angelique Kerber at Eastbourne on Thursday.

The world number seven was due to face Karolina Pliskova in the last four but on Friday morning withdrew due to a spine injury.

“Whatever happens in the following 24 hours and the following 24 hours after that, I'll see once this 24 hours is up,” Konta said.

Wimbledon 2017: Johanna Konta's route to the final

  • 1/8 Johanna Konta faces a tough route to the final

    Konta has only ever won once at Wimbledon

    Getty

  • 2/8 1st round: Su-Wei Hsieh (Taiwan, world No 112)

    Has rarely made an impact as a singles player but proved too wily for Konta at the recent French Open, winning their first-round match with a combination of gritty defence and clever variations of pace

    Getty Images for LTA

  • 3/8 2nd round: Donna Vekic (Croatia, world No 57)

    Has only just turned 20 but made her Wimbledon debut four years ago. Her upward rise stalled at one stage but she has made significant progress this year and is a proven performer on grass

    Getty Images for LTA

  • 4/8 3rd round: Roberta Vinci (Italy, world No 33)

    Reached the US Open final two years ago but has never gone beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon. Can trouble the best, however, with her astute net approaches and sound volleys

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 5/8 4th round: Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic, world No 12)

    Was advised she might never play again after her left hand was seriously injured in a knife attack in her home in the Czech Republic six months ago but has made a stunning return. Won the title in Edgbaston last weekend and is twice a Wimbledon champion

    Getty Images

  • 6/8 Quarter-finals: Simona Halep (Romania, world No 2)

    Hs reached one semi-final and one quarter-final at Wimbledon but is generally at her best on clay. Twice a French Open runner-up, she now has the world No 1 position in her sights

    Getty Images

  • 7/8 Semi-finals: Elina Svitolina (Ukraine, world No 5)

    Has won four tournaments this year (Dubai, Taipei, Istanbul and Rome), which is more than any other player, and is currently at her highest position in the world rankings. However, the 22-year-old from Ukraine has never gone beyond the second round at Wimbledon

    Getty Images for LTA

  • 8/8 Final: Angelique Kerber (Germany, world No 1)

    Last year’s runner-up has had a difficult year and is in danger of losing her place at the top of the world rankings. Lost in fourth round of Australian Open and in first round in Paris. Seeded to meet Karolina Pliskova in the semi-finals

    AFP/Getty Images

“It's definitely not an ideal situation. Again the most important thing is my health, regardless of the tournament next week, regardless of this week.

“Our seasons are very long. I'd like to think I have many years left in my career.”

Konta lost to Hsieh in the French Open first round last month but Bubik and Murray have never met before.

Bublik beat world number 15 Lucas Pouille at the Australian Open in January.

