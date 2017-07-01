Novak Djokovic landed his first title since January as he triumphed at the Aegon International in Eastbourne.

An assured victory over Gael Monfils gave the Serbian the perfect boost ahead of Wimbledon, and justified his late decision to head to the south coast for a week of match practice.

Djokovic came through 6-3 6-4 against Frenchman Monfils, and now heads to London in pursuit of a fourth Wimbledon success.

Victory maintained Djokovic's 100 per cent record against Monfils, who took the result in good humour and said: "We played 14 times and it's 14-0, so well done again."

Champion Djokovic said on Eurosport: "This is the best possible build-up and preparation for what's coming next week and hopefully I'll be able to take it from here."

Djokovic has spoken this week about feeling "liberated" of pressure after a dip in form, which has seen him relinquish all four of the grand slams that he owned 12 months ago.

1/10 Andy Murray - No 1 seed Murray will be defending Wimbledon title, and looking for his third triumph at the championships this year. However, he has suffered a setback in his warm-up prior to the tournament, struggling with a hip injury and being forced to withdraw from an exhibition match in Hurlingham. AFP/Getty Images

2/10 Novak Djokovic – No 2 seed The Serb is still looking for a revival this season after a long-lasting breakdown in form, which cost him his No 1 spot last year. Djokovic hopes to benefit from teaming up with The 1992 Championships champion Andre Agassi. Getty Images

3/10 Roger Federer – No 3 seed After winning the Australian Open in January, Federer skipped the clay-court season in order to maximise his preparation before grass tournaments start. After his impressive win at Halle, the Swiss is set to fight for his eight Wimbledon title. Bongarts/Getty Images

4/10 Rafael Nadal – No 4 seed Although Nadal won his favourite Roland Garros earlier in June, he says he is not “at the level he wants to compete” before Wimbledon. He lost an exhibition match in Hurlingham 6-3 6-2 to Tomas Berdych in just 59 minutes. AFP/Getty Images

5/10 Stan Wawrinka – No 5 seed Wawrinka was upset by Feliciano Lopez in the first round of Queen’s. Wimbledon remains the only Grand Slam tournament the Swiss has never won. Getty Images

6/10 Milos Raonic – No 6 seed Similarly to Wawrinka, the Canadian left the Aegon Championships in the first round after being stunned by wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis. Raonic reached the Wimbledon final last year, losing to Andy Murray. Getty Images for LTA

7/10 Marin Cilic – No 7 seed Cilic played in the Queen’s final last week, and lost to Feliciano Lopez 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (10-8) without losing a single game in the match. Getty Images

8/10 Dominic Thiem – No 8 seed Thiem has beaten both Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal this year. However, he surprisingly lost in the first round of Antalaya Open to India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan two days ago. Getty Images

9/10 Kei Nishikori – No 9 seed Nishikori had to retire in the round of 16 match at Halle Open against Karen Khatchanov. However, he was seen training as usual and should be ready for Wimbledon. Bongarts/Getty Images

10/10 Alexander Zverev – No 10 seed Zverev reached the final at Halle Open, where he lost decisively to Roger Federer 6-1 6-3. The 20-year-old German, however, is playing best season of his career, reaching top 10 in the ATP ranking for the first time ever. Bongarts/Getty Images

The Serbian feels the focus is on others, but that could soon change.

He has steadily played himself into form, and will feel a growing confidence when he begins his campaign in SW19 against Slovakia's Martin Klizan on Tuesday.

With Andre Agassi already on his coaching team for the coming fortnight, Djokovic has made a second addition to his ranks by bringing in the former Wimbledon semi-finalist Mario Ancic as extra support.

Djokovic won in straight-sets on Saturday afternoon (Getty)



That was confirmed by the world number four on Saturday, with 33-year-old Ancic, now an investment banker, being drawn back to tennis on a short-term arrangement.

Djokovic began 2017 by beating Andy Murray to claim a title in Doha but by his high standards it had been a lean year since.

The same could not be said for Karolina Pliskova, who cemented her status as one of the big favourites for Wimbledon by winning the women's title in Eastbourne.

Pliskova heads to Wimbledon as one of the favourites (Getty)



The Czech world number three defeated Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-4 to go one better than last year, when she was beaten in the final by Dominika Cibulkova.

Pliskova has been one of the stand-out players of the last 12 months, reaching her first grand slam final at the US Open.

The big-hitting 25-year-old was also a quarter-finalist at the Australian Open and a semi-finalist at the French Open and is now looking to reach the latter stages at Wimbledon for the first time having never been past the second round.

It wasn't Wozniacki's day at Eastbourne ( Getty )

Referencing her near miss last year, Pliskova said on BBC1: "Definitely this feels better. I was hoping I could go one step further and lift the trophy and that's what I did.

"I feel quite okay on grass. I'm still waiting for some good results at Wimbledon but I reached the final here as well last year.

"I know it's going to be tough to do well in Wimbledon, a lot of matches this week, but I'm going to try."

Pliskova has never made it beyond the second round at Wimbledon (Getty)



Pliskova will hope to follow in the footsteps of the last Czech winner of the Eastbourne title, Jana Novotna, who went on to lift the Wimbledon trophy in 1998.