Seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams is being investigated over a fatal car crash in the United States just days before she is due to compete at Wimbledon.

Police say the 37-year-old, who has triumphed at SW19 five times during her career, is to blame for the crash that led to the death of a 78-year-old man, Jerome Barson, according to reports.

Mr Barson was a passenger in his wife's car when Williams’ SUV collided with the couple’s Hyundai Accent after the tennis player drove through a red light near her home in Palm Beach Gardens in Florida on June 9th this year, witnesses reportedly told police.

Mr Barson was put in intensive care after the crash but died two weeks later, while his wife was unharmed.

The world number 11 has not been charged over the incident despite the investigation, while Williams’ lawyer said she expressed her “deepest condolences” and called it an “unfortunate accident”.

Her representatives did not respond when asked how the incident would affect her appearance at the tournament.

Witnesses reportedly said she was driving her 2010 Toyota Sequoia when she went through the red light and into Mrs Barson's saloon car.

Williams due to compete at Wimbledon next week ( Getty )

But Williams' lawyer Malcolm Cunningham disputed that version of events.

“Ms Williams entered the intersection on a green light,” he said.

“The police report estimates that Ms Williams was travelling at five miles per hour when Mrs Barson crashed into her.

“This is an unfortunate accident and Venus expresses her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one.”