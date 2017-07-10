  1. Sport
Andy Murray vs Benoit Paire, Wimbledon fourth round live: Follow updates from the World No 1's match on Centre Court

Follow live updates from Murray's fourth round match

Murray returns to action on Manic Monday Getty

Wimbledon returns with a bang after its day of rest as Andy Murray and Johanna Konta carry British hopes on Manic Monday.

It is only the third time in 38 years that Britain has had fourth-round representation in both the men's and women's singles.

You have to go back 44 years to the last time the home nation had a man and woman in the quarter-finals, with Roger Taylor and Virginia Wade both making the last eight.

Expectations are high that Murray and Konta can match that, with both going into their matches as favourite.

Defending champion Murray takes on unpredictable Frenchman Benoit Paire, who has never made a grand slam quarter-final.

Murray is bidding to become only the third man to record 10 straight quarter-final appearances at a grand slam after Roger Federer and Jimmy Connors.

Follow live updates from Murray's match:

Murray* 1-1 Paire (*denotes next server)

Murray manufactures a break point in Paire's opening service game but can't take it as the Frenchman dispatches a cross-court forehand. After five deuces, Paire holds.

Murray 1-0 Paire* (*denotes next server)

A love hold for Murray to get the match underway. 

Willis and Clarke beaten

Marcus Willis and Jay Clarke's Wimbledon run is over after a straight-sets defeat by Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic (6-3 6-4 7-6).
 
 

Murray and Paire underway

Andy Murray vs Benoit Paire is underway on Centre Court.

Konta 7-6 1-4 Garcia* (*denotes next server)

Konta goes 0-40 down on her own serve. She manages to save two break points but can't save the third as she sends a backhand wide to hand Garcia a double break.
 
 

Cilic takes first set from Bautista-Agut

The first set of today's men's singles action goes to the seventh-seeded Marin Cilic. He takes the opener 6-2 against Roberto Bautista-Agut on Court 12.
 
Meanwhile, Kevin Anderson leads Sam Querrey by one set to love (7-5).

Konta 7-6 1-2 Garcia* (*denotes next server)

Konta saves one break point but can't save a second as Garcia takes the initiative in this second set.

Williams eases into last eight

A routine win on Centre Court for Venus Williams as she beats Ana Konjuh 6-3 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals at SW19 for a 13th time. 
 
 

Game, set, match! Muguruza downs top-seeded Kerber (4-6 6-4 6-4)

Muguruza brings up two match points on Kerber's serve... but the German saves them both, first with an unreturnable serve and then with a cross-court backhand. However, she sends a backhand long on the next point to give Muguruza a third chance of a match-winning break... and the Spaniard takes it as Kerber makes another backhand error.
 
 

Konta* 7-6 (7-3) Garcia (*denotes next server)

Garcia gets tight in the tie-break, starting it with a double fault... and that sets the tone for the entire breaker as Konta takes it 7-3.

Kerber* 6-4 4-6 4-5 Muguruza (*denotes next server)

A real war going on out on Court Two, where Angelique Kerber, the world No 1 and top seed here, is a game away from defeat to 2015 finalist Garbine Muguruza.

Konta 6-6 Garcia* (*denotes first server in tie-break)

Konta holds to love to force an opening-set tie-break,

Konta 5-5 Garcia* (*denotes next server)

A big cross-court forehand winner by Garcia brings up two break points as Konta attempts to serve out the set. A forehand winner followed by an unreturnable serve by the Briton bring the game back to deuce. Garcia brings up another break point a couple of points later and this time she takes it - with the help of Hawk-Eye - to level this opening set up.
 
 

Williams takes opener

Venus Williams wins the first set 6-3 against 19-year-old Ana Konjuh of Croatia on Centre Court.

Kerber 6-4 4-6 3-3 Muguruza* (*denotes next server)

Make that four breaks. We're all square in the decider.

Kerber* 6-4 4-6 3-2 Muguruza (*denotes next server)

There have been three breaks of serve at the start of this third set - two of which have gone to world No 1 Kerber. 

Rybarikova wins deciding set against Martic

Magdalena Rybarikova, the world No 87, is into the last eight after a three-set win over Petra Martic (6-4 2-6 6-3).
 
 

Konta 4-2 Garcia* (*denotes next server)

The first real bit of pressure on Konta's serve as the Briton sends a forehand wide to give Garcia a break-back point. A couple of unreturnable serves followed by a Garcia forehand into the net ensure Konta holds.

Game, set, match! Ostapenko downs Svitolina

Jelena Ostapenko remains on course for a Roland Garros-Wimbledon double after a 6-3 7-6(6) win over fourth seed Elina Svitolina. The Latvian, 20, has been no stranger to drama at this year's Championships and needed an incredible eight match points to secure victory. 
 
Ostapenko will face either Ana Konjuh or Venus Williams in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Konta 3-1 Garcia* (denotes next server)

Konta remains a break in front against Garcia on Court One.

What time is it?

Murray is second up on Centre Court, after Venus Williams takes on Ana Konjuh.

It’s hard to give an exact time, but expect Murray out on court at around 2.30pm.

Andre Agassi on Wimbledon tournament favourites

Where can I watch it?

As ever, you will able to watch the match on BBC One.

And you can follow our live blog for game by game coverage and analysis.

What is the head to head record like?

The pair have played each other on the ATP Tour once before, at last year’s Monte Carlo Masters.

Murray won despite losing the first set: 2-6 7-6 7-5.

murray-paire-monte-carlo.jpg
Murray beat Paire when they pair played in Monte Carlo (Getty)

What are their career Wimbledon records like?

Andy Murray: 53-9
​Benoit Paire: 6-6

What have they been saying?

After his victories over Alexander Bublik, Dustin Brown and Fabio Fognini, Murray again finds himself up against an unorthodox opponent.

He said of Paire: “He again has a different game to a lot of the guys now. He has very good hands, moves well, takes a lot of chances, goes for his shots.

“He can be quite up and down. But he seems to have played pretty well so far at this event. I expect it to be tricky.”

What are the odds?

Andy Murray to win: 1/10
​Benoit Paire to win: 6/1

