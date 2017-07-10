​Wimbledon returns with a bang after its day of rest as Andy Murray and Johanna Konta carry British hopes on Manic Monday.

It is only the third time in 38 years that Britain has had fourth-round representation in both the men's and women's singles.

You have to go back 44 years to the last time the home nation had a man and woman in the quarter-finals, with Roger Taylor and Virginia Wade both making the last eight.

Expectations are high that Murray and Konta can match that, with both going into their matches as favourite.

Defending champion Murray takes on unpredictable Frenchman Benoit Paire, who has never made a grand slam quarter-final.

Murray is bidding to become only the third man to record 10 straight quarter-final appearances at a grand slam after Roger Federer and Jimmy Connors.

What time is it?

Murray is second up on Centre Court, after Venus Williams takes on Ana Konjuh.

It’s hard to give an exact time, but expect Murray out on court at around 2.30pm.

Where can I watch it?

As ever, you will able to watch the match on BBC One.

What is the head to head record like?

The pair have played each other on the ATP Tour once before, at last year’s Monte Carlo Masters.

Murray won despite losing the first set: 2-6 7-6 7-5.

Murray beat Paire when they pair played in Monte Carlo ( Getty )

What are their career Wimbledon records like?

Andy Murray: 53-9

​Benoit Paire: 6-6

What have they been saying?

After his victories over Alexander Bublik, Dustin Brown and Fabio Fognini, Murray again finds himself up against an unorthodox opponent.

He said of Paire: “He again has a different game to a lot of the guys now. He has very good hands, moves well, takes a lot of chances, goes for his shots.

“He can be quite up and down. But he seems to have played pretty well so far at this event. I expect it to be tricky.”

What are the odds?

Andy Murray to win: 1/10

​Benoit Paire to win: 6/1