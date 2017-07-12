  1. Sport
Andy Murray's Wimbledon defeat means he is now in danger of losing his World No 1 ranking to Novak Djokovic

Andy Murray's difficult start to 2017

  • 1/13 Andy Murray's mixed start to the new season

    After a superb end to 2016, World No 1 Andy Murray has endured something of a mixed start to 2017.

    Getty

  • 2/13 Qatar Open - Runner-up

    Murray's incredible sequence of 28-straight victories was ended by Novak Djokovic in an epic Doha final. Murray won the second set but eventually lost 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 win in 2hr 54min.

    Getty

  • 3/13 Australian Open - 4th Round

    Murray's hopes of winning a first Australian Open title were ended by World No 50 Mischa Zverev: the lowest-ranked player he had lost to at a Grand Slam since the 2006 Aussie Open.

    Getty

  • 4/13 Dubai Open - Champion

    The Scot saw off Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in straight sets to win his first title of the season. But he failed to build on that form.

    AFP/Getty

  • 5/13 Indian Wells - 2nd Round

    Murray was broken four times by the qualifier Vasek Pospisil, with the World No 129's serve-and-volley tactics catching Murray completely unaware.

    Getty

  • 6/13 Miami Open - Withdrew

    Rocked by his defeat to Pospisil, Murray withdrew from the Miami Open because of an injury to his right elbow. "The focus is on getting ready for the clay-court season," he said.

    Getty

  • 7/13 Monte-Carlo Masters - 3rd Round

    The results on clay were not any better than what came before. Murray lost in Monte Carlo on only his second match, to the clay-court specialist Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

    Getty

  • 8/13 Barcelona Open - Semi-finals

    Victories over Feliciano López and revenge against Ramos-Vinolas offered hope that Murray was returning to form. But defeat in the semi-finals followed, to the promising Dominic Thiem.

    AFP/Getty

  • 9/13 Madrid Open - 3rd Round

    "There were a lot of things that weren't particularly good today," Murray remarked after making 55 unforced errors to the 20-year-old Borna Coric. He lost in straight-sets, 6-3 6-3.

    Getty

  • 10/13 Italian Open - 2nd Round

    Murray failed to win a single match at the Italian Open, which he won in 2016. World No 29 Fabio Fognini produced one of the finest performances of his career to win 6-2 6-4.

    Getty

  • 11/13 French Open - Semi-finals

    Murray was unable to repeat his performance in 2016, when he reached the final, but he began to grow into some form in Paris. Beat the likes of Juan Martin del Potro, Karen Khachanov and Kei Nishikori in impressive fashion before eventually running out of gas against Stan Wawrinka, in an epic five-setter.

    Getty

  • 12/13 Queen's Club - 1st Round

    Murray crashed out of Queen's to lucky loser Jordan Thompson; one of his worst results on grass in several years.

    Getty

  • 13/13 Wimbledon - Quarter-finals

    The defending champion and top seed lost to Sam Querrey in five-sets, which leaves his World No 1 ranking under immediate threat for the very first time.

    Getty

Andy Murray could lose his World No 1 ranking after his five set defeat to Sam Querrey in the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Murray was the top seed and defending champion at this year’s Championships, but struggled with injury in his epic battle with Querrey on Centre Court, eventually losing 6-3 4-6 7-6 1-6 1-6 to the American.

The fact that he did not reach the semi-final stage of the tournament means his World No 1 ranking is now vulnerable.

With the rankings working on a 12-month rolling system, Murray's Wimbledon title last year meant that he was defending the maximum 2,000 points, and needed to lift the trophy again simply to remain on his pre-tournament points total of 9,390.

Rafa Nadal was in with a chance of overhauling Murray at the top of the rankings, but his shock defeat to Gilles Muller means he cannot catch the Brit.

However, Novak Djokovic will overhaul Murray as the world’s best player if he wins Wimbledon for a fourth time this summer.

Murray struggled with injury during his five-set defeat (EPA)

Since ascending to top spot in November, Murray has been out in front as tennis' top man despite an indifferent start to this season.

He crashed out in the fourth round of the Australian Open, and was beaten in the semi-finals of the French Open by Stan Wawrinka.

He has won just one title this year, when he beat the Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships, back in March. 

