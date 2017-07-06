Bethanie Mattek-Sands rushed to hospital after suffering serious knee injury at Wimbledon

Bethanie Mattek-Sands was rushed to hospital after suffering a serious knee injury in her second-round match against Sorana Cirstea at Wimbledon.

The American’s right leg appeared to give way as she attempted to play a shot from the centre of the court during the 13th minute of the third set.

After more than 20 minutes of on-court treatment, the 32-year-old was carried off Court 17 via a stretcher and wheeled down to a waiting ambulance by Gate Four.

Mattek-Sands was tied level at one set apiece with Cirsea as the game headed into the third set at the All England Club.

The American had won the first set 6-4 and lost the second on a tie-break moments before the fall occurred.

In obvious distress, Mattek-Sands screamed out "Help me" as she lay on the turf in front of horrified spectators.

She could be heard crying and screaming out for help even after the medical support had arrived, with the crowd dispersing after it became clear the match was over.

The extent of her injury is currently unclear.

Mattek-Sands, a wildcard entry to the singles, is a doubles specialist and in tandem with Lucie Safarova has won the last three grand slam titles, at the US Open, Australian Open and French Open. They had been hoping to complete the full set at these Championships.​