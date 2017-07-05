Jamie Murray will hook up with doubles queen Martina Hingis as he looks to win his second Wimbledon crown in this year's mixed doubles.

Murray won at the All England club with Jelena Jankovic back in 2007 but has now teamed up with the 36-year-old Swiss, who boasts 12 grand slam doubles titles, including three at Wimbledon.

Murray is number five in the men's doubles rankings while Hingis is third in the women's. The pair have been made top seeds at SW19 and receive a bye into the second round.

Former singles champions Martina Hingis (shown here in 1997) boasts 12 doubles titles at grand slams (Colorsport / Andrew Cowie)



In teaming up with Murray, Hingis ends a hugely successful pairing with Indian Leander Paes which brought four grand slam titles, including the 2015 Wimbledon crown.

They last played together at the French Open but were first-round losers.

Murray is entering the mixed doubles for the first time since the 2016 French Open.

Last year's champions Heather Watson and Henri Kontinen are defending their crown and will play Nenad Zimonjic and Victoria Azarenka in the first round.