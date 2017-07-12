The 'Big Four' has become a 'Big Three' with the shock exit of Rafa Nadal, and the remaining trio of Roger Federer, Andy Murray and
Novak Djokovic will all be aiming to prove their elite credentials in Wednesday's quarter-finals.
Djokovic has the disadvantage of one day's less rest because his last 16 match against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, which he won in straight sets, had to be put back to Tuesday due to Nadal's marathon five-set defeat by Gilles Muller on Monday.
The second seed also faces an opponent, Czech
Tomas Berdych, who has plenty of experience at this stage, given he will be making his fifth quarter-final appearance at Wimbledon.
Berdych, seeded 11th, beat Djokovic in the semi-finals in 2010 before losing to Nadal in the final.
But the Serb has a 25-2 record against the 31-year-old.
"He's been around many years. He's an established top-10 player, big game, flat shots, which are pretty good for this surface obviously where the ball bounces quite low," said Djokovic.
1 min ago
Murray* 6-3 4-5 Querrey (*denotes next server)
Querrey starts the game with a trio of unreturnable serves. He misses a forehand to lose the next point but an ace down the T seals a break to 15.
3 mins ago
Murray 6-3 4-4 Querrey* (*denotes next server)
Murray starts the game with a winning serve-forehand combo but nets a backhand to lose the next point. Querrey then crunches a backhand cross court that Murray can do nothing about before the Briton hits the net with a drop shot to hand two break-back points to his opponent... and Querrey needs just one of them as he puts away an easy volley to seal a break to 15.
8 mins ago
Murray* 6-3 4-3 Querrey (*denotes next server)
A double fault follows an inside-out forehand error as Querrey falls 0-30 behind on his own serve. A sublime backhand passing shot from Murray brings up three break points... but he can't take any of them as Querrey wins the next four points to bring up game point for himself. A lovely running lob from Murray hauls the game back to deuce and he brings up a fourth break point with a short cross-court forehand winner... and this time he takes it as a backhand passing shot bounces off the frame of Querrey's racket and well wide.
12 mins ago
Murray 6-3 3-3 Querrey* (*denotes next server)
Querrey nets back-to-back forehands and finds a Murray passing shot too hot to handle to go 40-0 down on the Briton's serve. The big man hits a forehand return winner before getting extremely lucky with a net cord to haul the game back to 40-30. However, Murray wins the game at the third time of asking as Querrey sends a backhand long.
18 mins ago
Murray* 6-3 2-3 Querrey (*denotes next server)
Querrey misses a couple of easy forehands in the game but the American's serve gets him out of trouble as he sends down a huge ace out wide to hold to 30.
19 mins ago
Murray 6-3 2-2 Querrey* (*denotes next server)
A delicious backhand drop shot rounds off a love hold for Murray as he keeps pace with Querrey in this second set.
21 mins ago
Cilic 3-6 1-1 Muller* (*denotes next server)
Muller is a set to the good against Cilic on Court One. The Luxembourgian broke Cilic twice in the opening set.
22 mins ago
Murray* 6-3 1-2 Querrey (*denotes next server)
Querrey sends back-to-back backhands into the tramlines to fall 0-30 behind on serve but the American shows good resolve to win the next four points to hold though. Murray angrily shouts at his box at the end of the game, clearly still frustrated at missing a routine forehand at 15-30.
27 mins ago
Murray 6-3 1-1 Querrey* (*denotes next server)
Murray shanks a forehand long to lose the opening point of his service game but wins the next four points in a row to hold to 15.
28 mins ago
Murray* 6-3 0-1 Querrey (*denotes next server)
Three unreturnable serves and an impressive serve-forhand combination hand Querrey an easy hold at the start of this second set.
30 mins ago
Cilic 3-5 Muller* (*denotes next server)
Gilles Muller, the conqueror of Rafael Nadal, is a game away from a one-set lead over seventh seed Marin Cilic on Court One. The Luxembourgian leads the opener 5-3 with a break.
32 mins ago
Murray 6-3 Querrey* (*denotes next server)
Querrey nets a running backhand before Murray sends a slice backhand long. The world No 1 goes 30-15 up as Querrey sends a volley wide but the American makes the next volley in beautiful fashion to level the game at 30-30. An unreturnable serve brings up set point for Murray... and he takes it as Querrey sends a running forehand well long.
36 mins ago
Murray* 5-3 Querrey (*denotes next server)
Querrey holds to love to ask the question of Murray to serve the set out.
37 mins ago
Murray 5-2 Querrey* (*denotes next server)
Querrey wins the first point of the game with another nice drop shot but Murray levels things up with a winning volley. An unforced error by Querrey follows before some dominant hitting from the world No 1 sees Murray win the next couple of points and, with them, the game.
42 mins ago
Murray* 4-2 Querrey (*denotes next server)
A well-executed drop shot followed by a winning overhead and an ace bring up three game points for Querrey in double-quick time. Murray fends off the first but the American seals a hold to 15 with an ace.
45 mins ago
Murray 4-1 Querrey* (*denotes next server)
Querrey goes for broke with a backhand up the line but misses the mark by a good couple of feet. An unreturnable serve by Murray follows but some heavy hitting from the 24th seed forces the error from Murray and takes the game to 30-15. Querrey misses a lob to lose the next point and hand the Briton a couple of game points. Murray sends a slice backhand into the net to squander the first but takes the second as Querrey nets a groundstroke of his own.
50 mins ago
Murray* 3-1 Querrey (*denotes next server)
Querrey holds to 15 to get off the mark in this first set. Some supreme serving there from the American.
53 mins ago
Murray 3-0 Querrey* (*denotes next server)
Murray misses the mark with a defensive forehand to fall 15-30 behind on his own serve. Back-to-back groundstroke errors by Querrey hand Murray game point, and he takes it with his third ace of the match.
A perfect start by the world No 1.
56 mins ago
Murray* 2-0 Querrey (*denotes next server)
A shaky start from Querrey as he follows up a double fault with back-to-back errors to hand Murray three break points. The American saves the first with an ace but sends a forehand long to lose the next point and drop his serve.
58 mins ago
Murray 1-0 Querrey* (*denotes next server)
Murray starts with an unreturnable serve followed up by a big serve-forehand combo to go 30-0 up. An ace followed by another unreturnable serve seals a love hold.
