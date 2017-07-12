The 'Big Four' has become a 'Big Three' with the shock exit of Rafa Nadal, and the remaining trio of Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic will all be aiming to prove their elite credentials in Wednesday's quarter-finals.

Djokovic has the disadvantage of one day's less rest because his last 16 match against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, which he won in straight sets, had to be put back to Tuesday due to Nadal's marathon five-set defeat by Gilles Muller on Monday.

The second seed also faces an opponent, Czech Tomas Berdych, who has plenty of experience at this stage, given he will be making his fifth quarter-final appearance at Wimbledon.

Berdych, seeded 11th, beat Djokovic in the semi-finals in 2010 before losing to Nadal in the final.

But the Serb has a 25-2 record against the 31-year-old.

"He's been around many years. He's an established top-10 player, big game, flat shots, which are pretty good for this surface obviously where the ball bounces quite low," said Djokovic.

Follow live updates from the match…

