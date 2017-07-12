Novak Djokovic has admitted that he is considering a break away from tennis, after he retired injured in his Wimbledon quarter-final match against Tomas Berdych.

Djokovic's hopes of winning a fourth Wimbledon title and reclaiming his World No 1 ranking were scuppered by an elbow injury.

Djokovic had lost the first set in a tie-break and was down a break in the second when he withdrew from his quarter-final, with Berdych up 7-6 (7/2) 2-0.

And after his defeat, Djokovic admitted that he was considering taking a break away from the sport as he looked to regain his form and fitness.

“Yeah, I guess the break is something that I will have to consider right now,” Djokovic said in his post-match press conference.

Djokovic also revealed that the elbow injury had been troubling him for “over a year and a half, actually.”

The best pictures from The Championships 2017







47 show all The best pictures from The Championships 2017



























































































1/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Switzerland's Roger Federer returns against Canada's Milos Raonic during their men's singles quarter-final match Getty

2/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Croatia's Marin Cilic reacts as he uses a towel during a break in play against Luxembourg's Gilles Muller during their men's singles quarter-final match on the ninth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships AFP/Getty Images

3/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Croatia's Marin Cilic serves to Luxembourg's Gilles Muller during their men's singles quarter-final match on the ninth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty

4/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Britain's Andy Murray reacts after losing a point against US player Sam Querrey in their men's singles quarter-final match on the ninth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships Daniel Leal-Olivas

5/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ground staff work on court three ahead of day nine of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club David Ramos/Getty Images

6/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Rufus, a Harris hawk, sit on a seat on Centre Court ahead of day nine of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club David Ramos/Getty Images

7/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova waits to receive a serve from US player Coco Vandeweghe during their women's singles quarter-final match, after it re-commenced on a covered Centre Court, after rain delayed the match on Court One, on the eighth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP

8/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Coco Vandeweghe of The United States in discussion with the chair umpire during the Ladies Singles quarter final match against Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

9/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon US player Coco Vandeweghe returns against Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova during their women's singles quarter-final match on the eighth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships Daniel Leal-Olivas

10/47 The covers are pulled across court two during the Ladies Singles quarter final match between Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia and Coco Vandeweghe of The United States on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships Julian Finney/Getty Images

11/47 A steward wrestles with an umbrella in the wind as rain delays play in the women's singles quarter-final match between Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova and US player Coco Vandeweghe on the eighth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships AFP/Getty Images

12/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Johanna Konta of Great Britain celebrates victory after the Ladies Singles quarter final match against Simona Halep of Romania on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships Michael Steele/Getty

13/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon A spectator attempts to keep dry as they watch action on the screen on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships David Ramos/Getty Images

14/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Spectators attempt to keep dry as they watch the Ladies Singles quarter final match between Johanna Konta of Great Britain and Simona Halep of Romania on the screens on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships David Ramos/Getty Images

15/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Spectators attempt to keep dry as they watch action on the screen on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships David Ramos/Getty Images

16/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Romania's Simona Halep returns against Britain's Johanna Konta during their women's singles quarter-final match on the eighth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships Adrian Dennis/AFP

17/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Spectators watch the action on centre court on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships Michael Steele/Getty Images

18/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon The Championships celebrate their 140th birthday this year, and the All England Club is looking better than ever. AFP/Getty Images

19/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Fans watch the play on a court. AFP/Getty Images

20/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ball-kids wait to enter a court. AFP/Getty Images

21/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Hungary's Timea Babos returns against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki. AFP/Getty Images

22/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon A general view of court 10. Getty Images

23/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Kei Nishikori plays a tweener. Getty Images

24/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon A general view of Court No 1. Getty Images

25/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Dustin Brown during his match against Andy Murray. Getty Images

26/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Spectators watch Rafa Nadal in action. Getty Images

27/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Why buy a glass of Pimm's when you can get a jug? Getty Images

28/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon A fan drinks champagne. AFP/Getty Images

29/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon The Championships were first held in 1877. AFP/Getty Images

30/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon A television camera operator stands on a platform above the All England Club. AFP/Getty Images

31/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Players chairs are pictured. AFP/Getty Images

32/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Pimm's. AFP/Getty Images

33/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon A ball-boy is seen on court as Britain's Katie Boulter plays. AFP/Getty Images

34/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Fans peer over a fence to see the play on an outside court. AFP/Getty Images

35/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ground staff talk. AFP/Getty Images

36/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon A spectator wears a tennis ball hat. AFP/Getty Images

37/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon A member of the ground staff looks on before play begins. AFP/Getty Images

38/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Selfie! AFP/Getty Images

39/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Court attendants sit to the site of a court. AFP/Getty Images

40/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Service stewards stand at the top of an entrance. AFP/Getty Images

41/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis and Australia's Jordan Thompson play against Netherland's Jean-Julien Rojer and Romania's Horia Tecau. AFP/Getty Images

42/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon A ball boy rolls a ball. AFP/Getty Images

43/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon A court attendant uses an umbrella to cast shade on a player. AFP/Getty Images

44/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ball-kids queue up ahead of play. AFP/Getty Images

45/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ball-kids are told they "should not be seen. They should blend into the background and get on with their jobs quietly." AFP/Getty Images

46/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Fans wear sun hats made from pages of a newspaper. AFP/Getty Images

47/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon A fan walks between outside courts. AFP/Getty Images

“I mean, obviously where things stand at the moment with this injury, I have to obviously see what needs to be done, how much time is going to take,” he added. “Obviously I haven't felt this much pain ever since I've had this injury. So it's not a good sign.

“And so obviously the schedule will be readjusted. We'll see. I mean, I'm not thinking too much ahead because I'm not able, not able to play. If I'm not able to play, I can't be thinking about any other moment except this one.

“I'll try to understand everything that goes around and we'll see where I can play next.”

Djokovic's injury problems got the better of him ( Getty )

The former World No 1 has endured a miserable 2017, much like his longtime rival Andy Murray.

Djokovic was stunned in the second round of the Australian Open by the wildcard Denis Istomin, and was thrashed in the quarter-finals of the French Open by young talent Dominic Thiem.

Wimbledon Day Eight:: Novak Djokovic and Johanna Konta emerge victorious

But Djokovic said he was attempting to stay calm about his injury worries and lack of form.

“Yeah, it's just unfortunate,” he said. “But in life, you know, these particular things happen for a reason. It takes some time and obviously thinking to understand why this happened, and to obviously learn from it.”