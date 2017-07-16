Roger Federer enters the final as Wimbledon the clear favourite, having not dropped a set in entire the tournament.

Should he triumph, Federer, who turns 36 next month, will become the oldest winner of the Challenge Cup since tennis turned professional in 1968.

Marin Cilic is the man tasked with stopping Federer from winning a record eighth Wimbledon men's singles crown when the pair meet in Sunday's title showdown on Centre Court. But the history books are stacked against him.

In seven meetings against the tall Croatian, Federer has lost just once, a 2014 U.S. Open semi-final defeat as Cilic went on to claim his maiden grand slam title.

In last year's quarter-finals at the All England Club, Federer saved three match points before edging out Cilic in five sets and the closeness of that match is comforting for the Croat.

Follow live coverage of Sunday's final below...

Live Updates 9 mins ago From one Swiss player to another Belinda Bencic will be cheering on Federer today: 12 mins ago Cilic's route to the final First round: def. Philipp Kohlschreiber (6-4 6-2 6-3) Second round: def. Florian Mayer (7-6 6-4 7-5) Third round: def. Steve Johnson (6-4 7-6 6-4) Fourth round: def. Roberto Bautista-Agut (6-2 6-2 6-2) Quarter-finals: def. Gilles Muller (3-6 7-6 7-5 5-7 6-1) Semi-finals: def. Sam Querrey (6-7 6-4 7-6 7-5) 18 mins ago Federer's route to the final First round: def. Alexandr Dolgopolov (6-3 3-0 ret.) Second round: def. Dusan Lajovic (7-6 6-3 6-2) Third round: def. Mischa Zverev (7-6 6-4 6-4) Fourth round: def. Grigor Dimitrov (6-4 6-2 6-4) Quarter-finals: def. Milos Raonic (6-4 6-2 7-6) Semi-finals: def. Tomas Berdych (7-6 7-6 6-4) 26 mins ago A date with destiny Roger Federer will begin his bid to become the first man to win eight singles titles at SW19 in just over an hour's time (2pm start). The champion here in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2012 must overcome the challenge of Marin Cilic, the US Open champion in 2014, if he is to achieve that feat. 33 mins ago Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of men's final day at the All England Club!

What time is it?

The men’s singles final will start at 2pm on Centre Court.

Where will I be able to watch it?

BBC One will screen live coverage of the final.

Alternatively, check back from around 1pm onwards for game by game analysis and reaction.

Federer is chasing a record title (Getty)

What’s the head to head record like?

It doesn’t look good for Cilic fans. The pair have played each other seven times before, with Federer winning six of those clashes.

Federer won their only match on grass – a gruelling five-setter in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon last year – but Cilic did famously knock Federer out in the semi-finals of the 2014 US Open, which he went on to win.

What are their Wimbledon records like?

Roger Federer: 90-11

Marin Cilic: 27-9

Cilic is the underdog (Getty)

What have they been saying?

Roger Federer: “Thank God I've played also guys who were not called Rafa, Andy or Novak (in finals) in the past.

“From that standpoint I don't want to say it's more relaxed going into it because I have a good head-to-head record against Marin, even though the matches were extremely close.

“But it's not like we've played against each other 30 times. You feel like you have to reinvent the wheel. It's more straightforward, in my opinion. I think that's nice in some ways. It's a nice change, but it doesn't make things easier.”

Marin Cilic: “I was one point away from winning a match over here against him. Definitely, I believe in my own abilities to get through and to win it

“But I still know that it's a big mountain to climb. Roger is playing maybe some of the best tennis of his career at the moment, having a great season. So I know it's going to be a huge challenge. But I believe I'm ready.”

What are the odds?

Roger Federer to win: 1/4

​Marin Cilic to win: 4/1