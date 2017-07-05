A Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal final is what everybody watching this year’s Wimbledon is hoping for. Everybody apart from Nadal, that is.

The two men have played in three Wimbledon finals so far, with Federer emerging victorious in 2006 and 2007, before Nadal ended his run of victories at SW19 in 2008.

And the 2008 final – which Nadal won 6–4, 6–4, 6–7(5), 6–7(8), 9–7 after 4 hours and 48 minutes – is widely regarded as the greatest match in the history of the sport.

Unsurprisingly then, tennis fans are desperate for one last Wimbledon final between the two men. But Nadal has admitted he’s hoping to avoid having to play Federer at The Championships this year, having already lost the Australian Open final to him at the beginning of the season.

“If I reach the final, I'd like to face a different opponent than Federer,” said Nadal, who is hoping to win his third Wimbledon title after sealing his tenth success at Roland Garros a few weeks ago.

“I don't like to face best players in the final and I think I played against Roger already enough times this year.”

Nadal beat Australia’s John Millman 6-1 6-3 6-2 in the opening round, and will next play against the American Donald Young on Wednesday evening.

“It was a very positive match for me, a good start,” said Nadal of his first round win.

“At the beginning I was trying to not have a lot of mistakes, playing more safe, but I finished the match hitting some great forehands.

“That's the way I need to play - aggressive with my forehand - if I'm to have a chance here.”