Andy Murray is through to the second round of Wimbledon following a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Alexander Bublik.

Murray, the defending champion, headed to Wimbledon in erratic form and struggling with a hip injury.

The injury forced Murray to pull out of two exhibition matches at Hurlingham, severely hampering his preparations for the third grand slam of the season.

But after limping his way through to the first few games, Murray relaxed into the match and breezed his way past Bublik, a 20-year-old playing at Wimbledon for the first time.

Murray won the first set with ease and went on to win the match in straight-sets.