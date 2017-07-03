  1. Sport
  2. Tennis
  3. Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray overcomes Alexander Bublik and a sore hip to move into second round

Murray made light work of Bublik, winning 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 on Centre Court

Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray's route to the final

  • 1/8 Andy Murray has a tricky route to the final

    The defending champion goes into the competition with a hip complaint

  • 2/8 1st round: Alexander Bublik (Russia, world No 134)

    Came through three rounds of qualifying to earn place in main draw for the first time. Has been playing mostly on Challenger tour this year or trying to qualify for tournaments on main tour

  • 3/8 2nd round: Joao Sousa (Portugal, world No 58)

    The 28-year-old Portuguese is a consistent performer but has lost all seven of his previous meetings with Murray, four of which have been at Grand Slam tournaments

  • 4/8 3rd round: Fabio Fognini (Italy, world No 29)

    Has won three of his previous six meetings with Murray, but all of his victories came on his favoured surface of clay

  • 5/8 4th round: Lucas Pouille (France, world No 15)

    The stylish Frenchman has made great progress in the last two years but has failed to take a set off Murray in any of their previous four meetings. Pouille is seeded to meet Nick Kyrgios in the third round

  • 6/8 Quarter-finals: Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland, world No 5)

    Beat Murray in the semi-finals of the French Open earlier this month and has won eight of their 18 career meetings, but grass tilts the odds in favour of the Scot, who has won both their previous encounters on the surface

  • 7/8 Semi-finals: Rafael Nadal (Spain, world No 2)

    Nadal has won all three of his previous Wimbledon encounters with Murray and 17 of their 24 career meetings. Murray, oddly enough, has won two of his last three matches on clay against the Spaniard

  • 8/8 Final: Novak Djokovic (Serbia, world No 4)

    The seedings suggest Djokovic should make the final though on recent form Roger Federer seems much more likely to get there. Djokovic has won 25 of his 36 career meetings with but Murray won their only encounter here in the 2013 final

Andy Murray is through to the second round of Wimbledon following a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Alexander Bublik.

Murray, the defending champion, headed to Wimbledon in erratic form and struggling with a hip injury.

The injury forced Murray to pull out of two exhibition matches at Hurlingham, severely hampering his preparations for the third grand slam of the season.

But after limping his way through to the first few games, Murray relaxed into the match and breezed his way past Bublik, a 20-year-old playing at Wimbledon for the first time.

Murray won the first set with ease and went on to win the match in straight-sets.

