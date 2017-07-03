  1. Sport
Wimbledon 2017: Does Andy Murray have a chance of defending his crown or will hip injury scupper his chances?

Judy Murray is optimistic her won will overcome his hip injury and erratic run of form, while former British number one Tim Henman backed him to make a strong opening statement

Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray's route to the final

  • 1/8 Andy Murray has a tricky route to the final

    The defending champion goes into the competition with a hip complaint

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 2/8 1st round: Alexander Bublik (Russia, world No 134)

    Came through three rounds of qualifying to earn place in main draw for the first time. Has been playing mostly on Challenger tour this year or trying to qualify for tournaments on main tour

    Getty

  • 3/8 2nd round: Joao Sousa (Portugal, world No 58)

    The 28-year-old Portuguese is a consistent performer but has lost all seven of his previous meetings with Murray, four of which have been at Grand Slam tournaments

    Bongarts/Getty Images

  • 4/8 3rd round: Fabio Fognini (Italy, world No 29)

    Has won three of his previous six meetings with Murray, but all of his victories came on his favoured surface of clay

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 5/8 4th round: Lucas Pouille (France, world No 15)

    The stylish Frenchman has made great progress in the last two years but has failed to take a set off Murray in any of their previous four meetings. Pouille is seeded to meet Nick Kyrgios in the third round

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 6/8 Quarter-finals: Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland, world No 5)

    Beat Murray in the semi-finals of the French Open earlier this month and has won eight of their 18 career meetings, but grass tilts the odds in favour of the Scot, who has won both their previous encounters on the surface

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 7/8 Semi-finals: Rafael Nadal (Spain, world No 2)

    Nadal has won all three of his previous Wimbledon encounters with Murray and 17 of their 24 career meetings. Murray, oddly enough, has won two of his last three matches on clay against the Spaniard

    Getty Images

  • 8/8 Final: Novak Djokovic (Serbia, world No 4)

    The seedings suggest Djokovic should make the final though on recent form Roger Federer seems much more likely to get there. Djokovic has won 25 of his 36 career meetings with but Murray won their only encounter here in the 2013 final

    Getty Images

Andy Murray's mother was on edge as the Wimbledon champion prepared to begin the defence of his title on Monday.

Mum Judy Murray was optimistic her son would put his recent hip problem and mixed form to one side and produce his best on Centre Court.

But ahead of the 30-year-old's clash with lucky loser Alexander Bublik, Judy admitted she felt helpless to influence the occasion and could only hope for the best.

Asked if she was excited by the opening day of the championships, Judy Murray said "I'm more edgy actually. I find it all very stressful now.

"Like any parent, you just want things to go right for your kids, even though you know there's nothing you can do about it.

"But seeing the crowd coming in, you sense the excitement of everyone. It's great to be part of it."

Murray declared himself fit on Sunday to play seven matches if required over the fortnight in south-west London.

an125412578mandatory-credit.jpg
Murray has been suffering with a hip injury (Rex Features)

But his preparation has been far from ideal, losing his opening match at Queen's Club before having to miss training and pull out of two planned Wimbledon warm-up matches last week.

Murray has also had a tough year as world number one, and his status is coming under threat after just 21 match wins this year, slim pickings by his high standards.

gettyimages-805240708.jpg

The World No 1 is the defending champion (AFP/Getty)

"He's had a tough time this year with illness and injuries so his preparation hasn't been perfect for him," said Judy Murray, who was speaking at an event with HSBC at Wimbledon.

"In sport you have to learn to adapt and take what's thrown at you. But he definitely has been getting better and better each day, and he'll be out to do his best to defend his title.

"You take one match at a time, but he's been playing at Wimbledon since 2002 when he first got into the junior events as a 15-year-old, so he knows exactly what to expect.

"It's a huge occasion for all of the players but I think particularly for the British players. The atmosphere is incredible and the crowds can lift everybody when they get behind you, so I'm sure he's going to go out there and rise to the occasion."

andy-murray.jpg
Judy Murray has backed her son to do well (Getty)

Murray, who will be seeking a third Wimbledon title, confirmed on Sunday that he and wife Kim are expecting their second child, and Judy said: "It's lovely news."

Tim Henman backed Murray to make a strong opening statement, and show the hip problem is not troubling him.

The former British number one said: "Obviously we've all been a little bit nervous about that but it's good to hear him talking in positive terms.

"First day, defending champion, opening proceedings on Centre Court - it doesn't get much better than that. The first round's never easy at any tournament but hopefully Andy can get off to a good start, he can play well, his body can feel good and he can build from there."

csp-wimb-m-2016.jpg

Murray won Wimbledon for a second time last summer (Colorsport / Andrew Cowie)

While Murray was putting the final touches to his preparation in a mid-morning practice session on Monday, Johanna Konta was also waiting to make her bow in this year's championships.

British number one and sixth seed Konta faces Chinese Taipei's Hsieh Su-wei, having recovered from hurting her spine in a fall at Eastbourne on Thursday.

Konta said: "I never was thinking that I wasn't going to (play Wimbledon). I'm definitely recovering really well. I'm taking it a day at a time. I practised on Sunday. I felt good. I'm definitely looking forward to playing my first round."

