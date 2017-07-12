Ten days ago it would have been no surprise to learn that one Briton would make it through to the Wimbledon singles semi-finals but few would have guessed that player would be Johanna Konta rather than Andy Murray.

However, 24 hours after Konta reached the last four here for the first time in her career, Murray suffered one of his most unexpected Wimbledon defeats when he was beaten 3-6, 6-4, 6-7, 6-1, 6-1 by Sam Querrey, the world No 28. Murray had never previously lost at Wimbledon to an opponent ranked lower than No 19 in the world.

Querrey, a fine grass-court player who knocked out Novak Djokovic here 12 months ago, grasped his chance in emphatic fashion, but the 29-year-old American also took advantage of the hip injury which has been troubling Murray throughout this grass-court season and finally caught up with him here.

The world No 1 started well enough, but from the middle of the second set onwards he was in increasing physical discomfort and by the end there was often a grimace of pain on his face.

The best pictures from The Championships 2017







47 show all The best pictures from The Championships 2017



























































































1/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Switzerland's Roger Federer returns against Canada's Milos Raonic during their men's singles quarter-final match Getty

2/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Croatia's Marin Cilic reacts as he uses a towel during a break in play against Luxembourg's Gilles Muller during their men's singles quarter-final match on the ninth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships AFP/Getty Images

3/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Croatia's Marin Cilic serves to Luxembourg's Gilles Muller during their men's singles quarter-final match on the ninth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty

4/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Britain's Andy Murray reacts after losing a point against US player Sam Querrey in their men's singles quarter-final match on the ninth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships Daniel Leal-Olivas

5/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ground staff work on court three ahead of day nine of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club David Ramos/Getty Images

6/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Rufus, a Harris hawk, sit on a seat on Centre Court ahead of day nine of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club David Ramos/Getty Images

7/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova waits to receive a serve from US player Coco Vandeweghe during their women's singles quarter-final match, after it re-commenced on a covered Centre Court, after rain delayed the match on Court One, on the eighth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP

8/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Coco Vandeweghe of The United States in discussion with the chair umpire during the Ladies Singles quarter final match against Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

9/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon US player Coco Vandeweghe returns against Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova during their women's singles quarter-final match on the eighth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships Daniel Leal-Olivas

10/47 The covers are pulled across court two during the Ladies Singles quarter final match between Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia and Coco Vandeweghe of The United States on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships Julian Finney/Getty Images

11/47 A steward wrestles with an umbrella in the wind as rain delays play in the women's singles quarter-final match between Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova and US player Coco Vandeweghe on the eighth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships AFP/Getty Images

12/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Johanna Konta of Great Britain celebrates victory after the Ladies Singles quarter final match against Simona Halep of Romania on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships Michael Steele/Getty

13/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon A spectator attempts to keep dry as they watch action on the screen on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships David Ramos/Getty Images

14/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Spectators attempt to keep dry as they watch the Ladies Singles quarter final match between Johanna Konta of Great Britain and Simona Halep of Romania on the screens on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships David Ramos/Getty Images

15/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Spectators attempt to keep dry as they watch action on the screen on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships David Ramos/Getty Images

16/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Romania's Simona Halep returns against Britain's Johanna Konta during their women's singles quarter-final match on the eighth day of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships Adrian Dennis/AFP

17/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Spectators watch the action on centre court on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships Michael Steele/Getty Images

18/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon The Championships celebrate their 140th birthday this year, and the All England Club is looking better than ever. AFP/Getty Images

19/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Fans watch the play on a court. AFP/Getty Images

20/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ball-kids wait to enter a court. AFP/Getty Images

21/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Hungary's Timea Babos returns against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki. AFP/Getty Images

22/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon A general view of court 10. Getty Images

23/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Kei Nishikori plays a tweener. Getty Images

24/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon A general view of Court No 1. Getty Images

25/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Dustin Brown during his match against Andy Murray. Getty Images

26/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Spectators watch Rafa Nadal in action. Getty Images

27/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Why buy a glass of Pimm's when you can get a jug? Getty Images

28/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon A fan drinks champagne. AFP/Getty Images

29/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon The Championships were first held in 1877. AFP/Getty Images

30/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon A television camera operator stands on a platform above the All England Club. AFP/Getty Images

31/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Players chairs are pictured. AFP/Getty Images

32/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Pimm's. AFP/Getty Images

33/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon A ball-boy is seen on court as Britain's Katie Boulter plays. AFP/Getty Images

34/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Fans peer over a fence to see the play on an outside court. AFP/Getty Images

35/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ground staff talk. AFP/Getty Images

36/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon A spectator wears a tennis ball hat. AFP/Getty Images

37/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon A member of the ground staff looks on before play begins. AFP/Getty Images

38/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Selfie! AFP/Getty Images

39/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Court attendants sit to the site of a court. AFP/Getty Images

40/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Service stewards stand at the top of an entrance. AFP/Getty Images

41/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis and Australia's Jordan Thompson play against Netherland's Jean-Julien Rojer and Romania's Horia Tecau. AFP/Getty Images

42/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon A ball boy rolls a ball. AFP/Getty Images

43/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon A court attendant uses an umbrella to cast shade on a player. AFP/Getty Images

44/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ball-kids queue up ahead of play. AFP/Getty Images

45/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Ball-kids are told they "should not be seen. They should blend into the background and get on with their jobs quietly." AFP/Getty Images

46/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon Fans wear sun hats made from pages of a newspaper. AFP/Getty Images

47/47 The best pictures from Wimbledon A fan walks between outside courts. AFP/Getty Images

It was a crucial blow for a player whose electrifying movement around the court has been one of his greatest strengths. Murray, playing in his tenth consecutive Wimbledon quarter-final, was unable to generate his customary power off his ground strokes and serves - his average serve speed of 101mph was 13mph slower than Querrey’s - and he sometimes gave up on shots that would have been far from certain winners if he had been fully fit. The one consolation for Murray will be that Novak Djokovic's retirement against Tomas Berdych means that the Scot will still be world No 1 next week.

“The whole tournament I've been a little bit sore, but I tried my best right to the end,” Murray said afterwards. “I gave everything I had. I'm proud about that, but it's obviously disappointing to lose at Wimbledon. There's obviously an opportunity there, so I'm sad that it's over.”

Murray, who paid credit to the quality of Querrey’s game, added: “I knew I wasn't going to do any major damage by playing, so I wanted to try, if possible, to find a way at the end. Obviously it wasn't the case.”

The Scot said he and his team had looked at “short-term solutions” to get him through Wimbledon. “I obviously managed to get through a bunch of matches and did OK,” he said. “Now I'll sit down with my team and look at the next step, look a little bit longer term. The US Open is six or seven weeks away. I’ll sit down with my team tomorrow and come up with a plan for what I have to do next.”

Wimbledon day eight: Novak Djokovic and Johanna Konta emerge victorious

He added: “I'll get the best advice I can, then stick with that. If it means taking a few weeks' rest, then so be it. If it means training and doing the right rehab and stuff, then I'll do that. I have no idea of exactly what that's going to be.”

Murray, who said he would be back at work tomorrow, said the hip problem was a long-term issue. “As you get older, things are a little bit tougher to manage than they are when you're younger,” he said. “There's a bit more wear and tear there.

“I've managed to deal with it for a very long time. I'm sure moving forward I'll be able to get through it. I just need to do all of the right things and be even more diligent and professional than I have been recently. I feel like I've done all of the right stuff, but I'll try to do more, try to get myself in better shape. Hopefully I'll come through the other side of it a better player, a better athlete.”

Querrey recovered well after a nervy start ( Getty )

Querrey said he had tried not to let himself be affected by Murray's physical difficulties. “I noticed it a little bit from the beginning, but I just stayed with my game,” he said. “I tried to play aggressive and keep swinging after the ball. I didn't want to alter my game and try to get into those cat-and-mouse points, because that's where he's really good. I just kept my foot down and just kept trying to pound the ball.”

Querrey, who has now knocked out the world No 1 and defending champion here two years in a row, had looked nervous at the start and appeared to be on the way out when he trailed by a set and a break, but the American’s confidence soared as Murray faded. He served with great power, attacked the net with intelligence and was striking the ball beautifully by the end. His victory ended Murray’s run of 25 wins in a row against Americans.

The Californian, whose big game matches his strapping 6ft 6in frame, will be playing in his first Grand Slam semi-final at the 42nd attempt, which is a record in the Open era. He will face Marin Cilic, who beat Gilles Muller 3-6, 7-6, 7-5, 5-7, 6-1 after three and a half hours on Court One.

I didn’t start my best, but I kept with it. I kept swinging and I really found a groove in the fourth and fifth sets.

Querrey will be the first American man to play in the last four of a Grand Slam tournament since Andy Roddick was runner-up at this tournament eight years ago. “This is a dream come true,” Querrey said afterwards. “To be in the semi-finals and to have that be at Wimbledon makes it even more special.”

With the sun breaking through but the temperature significantly cooler than last week, Murray could not have wished for a better start. The Scot held to love and had won the first seven points of the match by the time Querrey served at 0-40 in the second game.

Querrey, who appeared to be very tight at the start, finally got on the scoreboard with an ace, but a missed forehand on the next point put Murray 2-0 up. It proved to be the only break of serve in the opening set, which Murray won in just 28 minutes.

When Murray broke to go 4-3 up in the second set it seemed that he was coasting, but just when you least expected it the Scot faltered. Murray slammed his racket into the sole of his shoe in anger after playing a poor service game to allow his opponent to level at 4-4. At 4-5 the Scot made a succession of howlers before Querrey converted his second set point with a beautifully angled backhand winner.

Murray spent much of the match in visible discomfort ( Getty )

Murray, nevertheless, can be at his most dangerous when he looks at his most vulnerable and the Scot broke immediately at the start of the third set with a deft cross-court backhand. Querrey, however, levelled at 5-5, taking advantage of a poor service game by Murray, as the set went to a tie-break.

If he had gone on to lose the match Querrey would no doubt have had nightmares for years to come about the fourth point of the tie-break, when he trailed 2-1. Murray put up a high lob which was going to land inside the service line, but Querrey chose not to let the ball bounce and hit a dreadful smash into the net. Murray was soon 6-1 up and although Querrey saved three set points he was unable to return serve on Murray’s fourth.

From 1-1 in the fourth set, however, Murray’s level dipped alarmingly. The Scot, suddenly looking flat and lethargic, was failing to chase down balls and was sometimes moving awkwardly when he did attempt to run. Querrey, sensing his chance, won 21 out of 24 points in the middle of the fourth set and broke Murray’s serve three times in a row to level the match at two sets apiece.

Andy Murray's difficult start to 2017







13 show all Andy Murray's difficult start to 2017























1/13 Andy Murray's mixed start to the new season After a superb end to 2016, World No 1 Andy Murray has endured something of a mixed start to 2017. Getty

2/13 Qatar Open - Runner-up Murray's incredible sequence of 28-straight victories was ended by Novak Djokovic in an epic Doha final. Murray won the second set but eventually lost 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 win in 2hr 54min. Getty

3/13 Australian Open - 4th Round Murray's hopes of winning a first Australian Open title were ended by World No 50 Mischa Zverev: the lowest-ranked player he had lost to at a Grand Slam since the 2006 Aussie Open. Getty

4/13 Dubai Open - Champion The Scot saw off Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in straight sets to win his first title of the season. But he failed to build on that form. AFP/Getty

5/13 Indian Wells - 2nd Round Murray was broken four times by the qualifier Vasek Pospisil, with the World No 129's serve-and-volley tactics catching Murray completely unaware. Getty

6/13 Miami Open - Withdrew Rocked by his defeat to Pospisil, Murray withdrew from the Miami Open because of an injury to his right elbow. "The focus is on getting ready for the clay-court season," he said. Getty

7/13 Monte-Carlo Masters - 3rd Round The results on clay were not any better than what came before. Murray lost in Monte Carlo on only his second match, to the clay-court specialist Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Getty

8/13 Barcelona Open - Semi-finals Victories over Feliciano López and revenge against Ramos-Vinolas offered hope that Murray was returning to form. But defeat in the semi-finals followed, to the promising Dominic Thiem. AFP/Getty

9/13 Madrid Open - 3rd Round "There were a lot of things that weren't particularly good today," Murray remarked after making 55 unforced errors to the 20-year-old Borna Coric. He lost in straight-sets, 6-3 6-3. Getty

10/13 Italian Open - 2nd Round Murray failed to win a single match at the Italian Open, which he won in 2016. World No 29 Fabio Fognini produced one of the finest performances of his career to win 6-2 6-4. Getty

11/13 French Open - Semi-finals Murray was unable to repeat his performance in 2016, when he reached the final, but he began to grow into some form in Paris. Beat the likes of Juan Martin del Potro, Karen Khachanov and Kei Nishikori in impressive fashion before eventually running out of gas against Stan Wawrinka, in an epic five-setter. Getty

12/13 Queen's Club - 1st Round Murray crashed out of Queen's to lucky loser Jordan Thompson; one of his worst results on grass in several years. Getty

13/13 Wimbledon - Quarter-finals The defending champion and top seed lost to Sam Querrey in five-sets, which leaves his World No 1 ranking under immediate threat for the very first time. Getty

By the time Querrey led 3-0 in the deciding set he had won nine of the previous 10 games. Murray, ever the fighter, finally stopped the rot by holding his serve, but there was to be no stopping Querrey, who closed out victory after more than two and a half hours with his 27th ace.

“I’m still in a little bit of shock,” Querrey said after coming off court. “I was so happy to hit the serve in on the last point. I’m just thrilled right now.”

He added: “I didn’t start my best, but I kept with it. I kept swinging and I really found a groove in the fourth and fifth sets. Everything seemed to be falling my way then.”